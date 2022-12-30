ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...
fox5atlanta.com

Police find missing Atlanta woman with dementia last seen on New Year's Eve

ATLANTA - Update: Police say they have safely found Mary Spearman. The previous story is below. Police have asked for help locating an Atlanta woman who suffers from dementia. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. On Jan. 1, police spoke...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
SNELLVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy