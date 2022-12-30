Read full article on original website
Memorial grows for DeKalb County tire shop employee shot and killed on New Year's Eve
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Bond was denied Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Tires Plus employee as the worker test drove his car. The murder suspect said he thought the employee was stealing his car when he opened fire. The deadly shooting happened New Year's Eve...
'He made you want to be better' | Friends remember 24-year-old tire shop worker who was killed New Year's Eve
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Tributes for Daniel Gordon are pouring in all over social media. Some, from friends-turned-family and others from blood relatives. Those who knew and loved Gordon, including Khameron Howell-Ell and Andrea Davis, rang in 2023 with the loss of their friend. "He kind of made you...
Bond denied for suspect in DeKalb County tire shop killing
A DeKalb County judge denied bond for 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell Monday. He is charged with murder in Daniel Gordon's death.
Suspect in Clayton County SWAT standoff held girlfriend, baby hostage, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A SWAT standoff inside a College Park apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway Monday evening startled some neighbors as police were called to a hostage situation. According to College Park police, a man identified as Jakari Tuquan Smith had locked his girlfriend and newborn child...
Police: Person injured in shooting at DeKalb County 24-hour laundromat
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting at a Stone Mountain laundromat. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Coin Laundry on the 900 block of North Hairston Road. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that a victim was injured, but...
Police: Missing Clayton County woman with schizophrenia last seen on New Year's Eve
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help to find a missing 69-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve. Officials say Carol Hescott's family last saw her at around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 at a home on the 5600 block of Grand River Road in College Park.
Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...
Family remembers teen who died trying to save friend who fell through Kennesaw lake ice
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - For almost two hours throughout the evening of Dec. 28, authorities swarmed a small Kennesaw lake where nearby residents say they witnessed a tragedy. In the blink of an eye, a group of children playing on what they thought was sturdy ice were screaming for a child who fell through. The teenager who tried to save the boy did not survive.
Man shot by Cobb County police in Mableton; his injuries non-life-threatening
According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an officer shot a man who reportedly brandished a firearm in their direction. The public information release described the incident as follows:. “Mableton, GA (January 2, 2023) On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:47...
Family, best friend of mom killed in Christmas Eve murder-suicide express grief, urge others to ask for help
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Hazel Reese's family said they started growing concerned on Dec. 23, when no one could get in touch with the mother of two. They said that was not like the 36-year-old to just go silent. Reese's aunt, Jolette Thomas said her niece was spending the weekend...
Atlanta Police give update on killing of Fulton County sheriff's deputy
ATLANTA — UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case. Click here. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta Police will provide an update Tuesday on the killing of a Fulton County sheriff's deputy that happened on Bolton Road last week. A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. It is unclear...
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
Clayton County sheriff to enforce law against New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has warned citizens not to bring celebratory gunfire to the area. Sheriff Levon Allen said he will hold anyone who defies that law while ringing in the New Year accountable. "What goes up must come down, and there’s nothing celebratory about...
Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
Man hospitalized when he was hit by celebratory gunfire, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police believe a man was injured when a stray bullet from New Year's Day celebratory gunfire grazed him, sending him to the hospital. Police said the man is in stable condition, but said he might be been hit by rounds fired away from where he was hit. Officers...
Police find missing Atlanta woman with dementia last seen on New Year's Eve
ATLANTA - Update: Police say they have safely found Mary Spearman. The previous story is below. Police have asked for help locating an Atlanta woman who suffers from dementia. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. On Jan. 1, police spoke...
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
Police surprise Cobb 6-year-old at his police-themed birthday party
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A metro Atlanta boy celebrated his 6th birthday with a police-themed party. Cobb County officers from Precinct 5 attended the party, speaking to birthday boy Isaac and his friends about working as police and answering all of their questions. The children got to press the...
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
