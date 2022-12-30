ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile

A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon

A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 shot, 1 dead after Detroit shooting early New Year’s morning

DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit early New Year’s morning has left one person dead. According to Detroit police, officers responded to a shooting at 1:42 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and East Outer Drive. Officials say that there were a total of three people...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: 1 dead after stabbing on New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – Police responded to a fatal stabbing Saturday night on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police were called to the 18400 block of Stansbury Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they said they saw an individual who was stabbed. That individual was taken to a...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police probe fatal shooting of teen at hotel gathering

Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen at a gathering at a local hotel early Saturday. "Homicide (department) is actively investigating this case and are determining the facts, motives, all parties involved and additional information regarding this case," said Sgt. Jordan Hall, the police department's spokesperson.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Young mom found dead was victim of domestic violence, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. A Detroit family started the new year in mourning. They had to tell a 7-year-old girl her mother died after being found in her home on the east side last Saturday.
DETROIT, MI

