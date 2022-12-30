Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile
A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police chase suspect arrested after crashing car, opening fire on officers on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Police say a man fired at officers as he tried to escape during a car chase that led to a shootout on Detroit’s east side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 2) in Warren and ended along a busy stretch of 8 Mile between Ryan and Mound roads.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car
DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Gunman kills himself after double murder of his cousins on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people are dead on Detroit's east side after a gunman shoots and kills two of his cousins - an adult victim and a teenager - before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon. The gunshot victims, 17-year-old teen, Jamil Thornton and Daniel Berry, 26, were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man kills 2 cousins, himself after family argument on Detroit’s east side, police say
DETROIT – A man and a teenager were shot and killed by their cousin, who was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Monday following an argument on Detroit’s east side. According to Detroit police, two men and one teenager are dead after an argument led to...
Convicted felon out on personal bond pointed gun at officers after police chase in Warren, cops say
Two suspects, one of which has previous felony convictions, were taken into custody on Monday afternoon after a police chase escalated into shots fired in Warren.
fox2detroit.com
$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect exchanges gunfire with officer before getting arrested in chase was felon out on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The gunman involved in the police chase, crash and who exchanged gunfire with Warren police officers was a convicted felon - who was out on a personal bond. The New Year began with a police chase ends in a crash and gunfire between a...
Detroit News
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
Rash of violence leaves two dead in Detroit as police investigate
Public outcry is taking place over a spree of shootings this weekend in Detroit, including one fatal, along with a deadly stabbing.
WTOL-TV
Police identify man killed in Friday's west Toledo shooting
Police have identified the victim of a Dec. 30 fatal shooting. 25-year-old Alfonzo Carpenter Jr. died in west Toledo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
38-year-old man struck, killed by van on dark Michigan highway, police say
ADRIAN, Mich. – A 38-year-old man was struck by a van and killed while walking along a dark Michigan highway, police said. The incident happened around 7:11 a.m. Dec. 28 at U.S. 223 and Industrial Drive in Adrian. Officers said a 38-year-old Clinton man had been walking east in...
Sheriff's office searching for hit and run driver in fatal accident
The sheriff's office said someone hit and killed Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township. Authorities are seeking the public's help with figuring out who was behind the wheel.
Detroit News
Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon
A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 shot, 1 dead after Detroit shooting early New Year’s morning
DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit early New Year’s morning has left one person dead. According to Detroit police, officers responded to a shooting at 1:42 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and East Outer Drive. Officials say that there were a total of three people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: 1 dead after stabbing on New Year’s Eve
DETROIT – Police responded to a fatal stabbing Saturday night on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police were called to the 18400 block of Stansbury Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they said they saw an individual who was stabbed. That individual was taken to a...
Detroit News
Detroit police probe fatal shooting of teen at hotel gathering
Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen at a gathering at a local hotel early Saturday. "Homicide (department) is actively investigating this case and are determining the facts, motives, all parties involved and additional information regarding this case," said Sgt. Jordan Hall, the police department's spokesperson.
fox2detroit.com
Young mom found dead was victim of domestic violence, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. A Detroit family started the new year in mourning. They had to tell a 7-year-old girl her mother died after being found in her home on the east side last Saturday.
