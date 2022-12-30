Read full article on original website
Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar
(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
James Rudd speaks in favor of a bill to increase Wisconsin’s minimum wage at a Capitol press conference June 17, 2021, with Sen. Melissa Agard, right, the bill’s author. The legislation did not advance in the 2021-22 biennium. (Erik Gunn | Wisconsin Examiner) Of the 20 states that...
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Jan. 9, and Hoosier lawmakers are due to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before April 29. Sessions in odd-numbered years primarily are focused on crafting a new, two-year state budget that allocates...
Parson says Missouri to execute transgender inmate Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the state would move forward with the execution of Scott McLaughlin, convicted of murdering Beverly Guenther in 2003 in Earth City. McLaughlin, 49, has been living as a transgender woman, Amber, and was being held in the men’s prison at Potosi....
ISP to renew FOID cards automatically for some
SPRINGFIELD — As of Jan. 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program approval, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person's Firearm Owner's Identification Card for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The...
Whitmer teases agenda for second term
(The Center Square) – In her second inaugural address on Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated her administration’s priorities for her upcoming four-year term. Although she said she would provide more details in her upcoming State of the State and budget addresses, Whitmer hinted Sunday she would work on “common sense” gun control measures, advocate for abortion rights and same-sex marriage, and promote climate change measures.
GOP lawmakers target lowering property taxes
DES MOINES — After previously enacting multiple rounds of reductions to state income taxes, Iowa Republican lawmakers have a new target for tax cuts in 2023: property taxes. While a specific proposal has not yet surfaced, the overall tone from Republican legislators is clear: They plan to use their majorities in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature to pass legislation that will, in their view, help reduce Iowans’ property taxes, and send that legislation to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for her approval.
Republicans will control all Missouri statewide offices, legislature in 2023
(The Center Square) – Three Missouri statewide officeholders are cleaning out their offices as two appointees will be entering the capital and one elected official is switching offices. Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, who unsuccessfully ran against Republican Gov. Mike Parson in 2020, announced more than a year ago she...
Lee, Salyers announce creation of Savage Gulf State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties, a boost for recreation in the region, bringing the total of Tennessee’s state parks to 57. The park, featuring one of...
Wilkes-Barre mayor reviews administration accomplishments in 2022
Overall, 2022 was a good year for the City of Wilkes-Barre – fiscally, financially and in many other respects, Mayor George Brown said last week. “The Brown team did an amazing job. I’m very proud of this year, with what’s been accomplished,” the mayor said in a phone interview Friday after recording a “Year in Review” video posted to the city Facebook page.
The Center Square's top 10 most-read Tennessee stories of 2022
(The Center Square) – From the removal of a Tennessee senator to the largest amount of public funding ever for a National Football League stadium, it’s been an eventful year in Tennessee. As 2023 begins, we look back on the most read stories from The Center Square in...
Political Notebook: State will have $13 billion to spend in FY 2024
Big money: The state will have $13 billion available for the fiscal year 2024 budget, it was announced last week. The Board of Equalization, which consists of the governor. lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent, state auditor and inspector, and state secretary of agriculture, certified the preliminary estimate on which the governor’s budget proposal, to be presented Feb. 6, is based. A final estimate, from which actual appropriations will be determined by the Legislature and the governor, is expected Feb. 15.
Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance
(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced. The money will help Illinois small businesses attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said in a statement.
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
Wilkes-Barre council to reorganize on Tuesday
Wilkes-Barre City Council will choose new officers and set meeting dates for 2023 at a reorganizational meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride first will accept nominations for the chair and the five-member panel will vote take a vote. The same process will occur for the vice chair position currently held by Mike Belusko.
Libertarian Party endorses state Senate candidate John Monds
CAIRO -- The Libertarian Party of Georgia has announced its endorsement of John Monds in his run for Georgia state Senate District 11. Monds, a graduate of Morehouse College with a degree in banking and finance and a dedicated homeschool father of four, recently announced his candidacy in the upcoming special election.
UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area
Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
Idaho Lottery's Million Dollar Raffle Drawing is Almost Here
It’s almost time for the annual Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle drawing. This year’s drawing will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at 5:59 p.m. here on KPVI right after Nightly News with Lester Hold and before Jeopardy!. The raffle drawing, which sold out on November 12 of...
Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl
SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
