DES MOINES — After previously enacting multiple rounds of reductions to state income taxes, Iowa Republican lawmakers have a new target for tax cuts in 2023: property taxes. While a specific proposal has not yet surfaced, the overall tone from Republican legislators is clear: They plan to use their majorities in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature to pass legislation that will, in their view, help reduce Iowans’ property taxes, and send that legislation to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for her approval.

