Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Click10.com
Delays reported as computer issue slows flights in, out of Florida
MIAMI – A computer issue forced the Federal Aviation Administration to slow flights into Florida Monday, causing delays for travelers, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the issue relates to the En Route Automation Modernization, also known as ERAM, air traffic control system. According to CNN, delays...
Click10.com
2 Holland America ships to depart Fort Lauderdale on ‘Grand Voyages’
PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Two Holland America Line ships are departing on “Grand Voyages” Tuesday from Port Everglades. The Zuiderdam ship will set sail on a 128-day “Grand World Voyage,” while the Volendam ship will set sail on a 74-day “Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage.”
Click10.com
Video captures BASE jumpers falling over 50 stories from Miami skyscraper
MIAMI – A witness’s video shows a dangerous New Year’s Eve stunt in Miami that remained a mystery on Monday. BASE, an acronym that stands for Building, Antenna, Span, and Earth, is a deadly extreme sport, yet the risks didn’t dissuade a trio on Saturday night in Brickell.
Click10.com
Roach, insect issues among 40 violations found inside restaurant ordered shut
Below is a list of some places that were recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Some were ordered shut and others were warned with a “follow-up inspection required,” based on their violations. It seems places are ordered shut for “fly” issues in Broward...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 1, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the first episode of This Week in South Florida of 2023, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. The full episode can be seen at the...
Click10.com
First South Florida newborns of 2023 welcomed at hospitals in Coral Springs, Homestead
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – South Florida welcomed its first babies of the New Year early Sunday morning. Broward Health in Coral Springs sharing their first delivery of 2023 was a 5-pound 13-ounce baby girl born right at the stroke of midnight. She is the first child of her North...
Click10.com
South Florida animal rescue group moves into new facility thanks to generous donations
SUNRISE, Fla. – There are animal rescue groups everywhere you look across South Florida, sometimes representing every breed!. But with all these non-profits clamoring for your support, not every non-profit can survive the dreaded donation drives. But the Saving Sage Animal Rescue isn’t just surviving -- they are thriving,...
Click10.com
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
Click10.com
Girl, woman injured during Miami-Dade crash killing 3 on I-95, good Samaritans say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Augusto Vega and Priscilla Haisley started 2023 as good Samaritans in Miami-Dade County, and the condition of the girl and the woman they had helped concerned them on Monday. Vega said they had just left a New Year’s Eve concert early Sunday morning and were...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin passes away at 85
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A longtime Miami-Dade County public servant has passed away. Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin passed away on Saturday, the county confirmed over the weekend. He was 85 years old. “Our community was heartbroken to learn of Harvey Ruvin’s sudden death,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella...
Click10.com
Miami Beach police officers may now arrest repeat cigarette smokers on the beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The new year started in Miami Beach with a ban on cigarette smoking on the beach and at public parks after most city commissioners voted in support of it. It’s a measure that Dave Dobler, of the Volunteer Cleanup nonprofit organization, and other local environmental...
Click10.com
Hurricanes move up to No. 12 in AP, Coaches poll
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes basketball team keeps moving on up. The Canes were ranked No. 12 on Monday in both the AP and Coaches polls. Last week, the Hurricanes were ranked No. 14. Miami had a win at Notre Dame this week. It was the Hurricanes’...
Click10.com
3 people dead, 2 injured following fiery crash along I-95
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. It happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the area of Northwest 95th Street in Miami-Dade County. According to the Florida...
Click10.com
Miami Children’s Museum rings in the ‘Noon Year’
MIAMI – Happy New Year!. Well, not quite just yet, but it’s never too early to kick off a fabulous New Year’s party. Miami Children’s Museum celebrated the New Year just a little bit earlier on Saturday. Kids were able to ring in the New Year...
Click10.com
Judge names new Miami-Dade interim clerk of courts
MIAMI – Luis G. Montaldo started to serve as Miami-Dade County’s new interim clerk of courts on Monday. Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie appointed Montaldo, the former general counsel for the clerk of courts, to replace Harvey Ruvin, who died on Dec. 31. “Mr. Montaldo was Mr. Ruvin’s...
Click10.com
Search for I-95 shooter continues after woman hurt, Maserati riddled with bullets
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman driving in a Maserati on Interstate 95 was shot several times by an unknown assailant that police are now trying to identify. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was driving north on I-95 in the area of Northwest 119th Street on Sunday.
Click10.com
Man charged in deadly 2020 Lauderhill crash; cops say he was high on weed
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Following a New Year’s Eve traffic stop, authorities arrested a North Lauderdale man on outstanding vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter warrants. The warrants were related to a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2020 crash in Lauderhill. Elijah Kamer, who turned 24 the day before his arrest Saturday,...
Comments / 0