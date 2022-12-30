ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Delays reported as computer issue slows flights in, out of Florida

MIAMI – A computer issue forced the Federal Aviation Administration to slow flights into Florida Monday, causing delays for travelers, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the issue relates to the En Route Automation Modernization, also known as ERAM, air traffic control system. According to CNN, delays...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 1, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the first episode of This Week in South Florida of 2023, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. The full episode can be seen at the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin passes away at 85

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A longtime Miami-Dade County public servant has passed away. Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin passed away on Saturday, the county confirmed over the weekend. He was 85 years old. “Our community was heartbroken to learn of Harvey Ruvin’s sudden death,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hurricanes move up to No. 12 in AP, Coaches poll

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes basketball team keeps moving on up. The Canes were ranked No. 12 on Monday in both the AP and Coaches polls. Last week, the Hurricanes were ranked No. 14. Miami had a win at Notre Dame this week. It was the Hurricanes’...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

3 people dead, 2 injured following fiery crash along I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. It happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the area of Northwest 95th Street in Miami-Dade County. According to the Florida...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami Children’s Museum rings in the ‘Noon Year’

MIAMI – Happy New Year!. Well, not quite just yet, but it’s never too early to kick off a fabulous New Year’s party. Miami Children’s Museum celebrated the New Year just a little bit earlier on Saturday. Kids were able to ring in the New Year...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Judge names new Miami-Dade interim clerk of courts

MIAMI – Luis G. Montaldo started to serve as Miami-Dade County’s new interim clerk of courts on Monday. Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie appointed Montaldo, the former general counsel for the clerk of courts, to replace Harvey Ruvin, who died on Dec. 31. “Mr. Montaldo was Mr. Ruvin’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man charged in deadly 2020 Lauderhill crash; cops say he was high on weed

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Following a New Year’s Eve traffic stop, authorities arrested a North Lauderdale man on outstanding vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter warrants. The warrants were related to a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2020 crash in Lauderhill. Elijah Kamer, who turned 24 the day before his arrest Saturday,...
LAUDERHILL, FL

