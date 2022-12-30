Read full article on original website
Whitmer set to return to in-person State of the State address Jan. 25
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Jan. 25 will hold her first in-person State of the State address since 2020, her office announced Tuesday. The address — the first of her second, four-year term in office — will take place in the state House chamber in front of a joint session of the Democratic-led Michigan House and Senate and be broadcast live.
Why year-round school fails to catch on in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow what is known as a year-round or balanced calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from having a shorter summer break that helps them retain learning from the prior school year. About 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a...
Pandemic drives up number of low-achieving schools in Michigan
Fifty-four Michigan school districts and 112 schools entered into partnership agreements with the state to help improve academic outcomes for their students, state education officials announced in November — an increase over the previous year that reflects underfunding, a teacher shortage and the ongoing impact of COVID-19, officials said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sees 'new day' beginning in Michigan
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her second term Sunday, saying Michigan had reached a historic moment and her job was to set the state up for long-term success by pursuing population growth, tackling climate change and improving the economy. "We won't realize everything in the next four...
Michigan gas prices up by 21 cents in the new year
Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.
More Michigan school districts set to electrify bus fleets in 2023
More electric school buses will be rolling on Michigan's roadways in this new year, thanks in part to a federal grant helping 25 school districts make their first purchase. Dearborn Public Schools unveiled its first electric bus purchase last month with the Blue Bird All American RE electric school bus. With its green bird logo and electric plugs, the zero-emission bus can carry up to 84 passengers and travel up to 120 miles on a single charge.
Ex-Michigan GOP chair says Rudy Giuliani gave her COVID, details discord over false elector plot
Lansing — Laura Cox, former chairwoman of the Michigan GOP, told a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that she contracted COVID-19 from Rudy Giuliani and had concerns about the idea of Republicans signing certificates falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. "I just want to be...
'Springlike' weather to arrive Tuesday in southeast Michigan
Southeast Michigan will start the week with mild, "springlike" weather as a warm front lifts through the area later Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 40’s before dropping to the upper 30’s overnight. The area will...
Livengood: Michigan Legislature's term limits experiment begins anew
Ten years ago in December, Betsy Coffia was among the estimated 10,000 protesters outside of the Michigan Capitol decrying the Legislature's swift passage of a right-to-work law that then-Gov. Rick Snyder said was not on his agenda. She also was protesting the Republican-controlled Legislature for jamming through a new emergency...
22-year-old pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Oakland Township
A 22-year-old Shelby Township man died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Oakland Township, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help to identify the driver. Benjamin Kable was walking or possibly standing in the southbound lane of Rochester Road south of Whims Lane when...
