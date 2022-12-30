Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Charlotte-area startup aims to open electric vehicle fast-charging stations across N.C.
MONROE, N.C. — There's nearly one electric vehicle charging port for every gas station in the country, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Energy. But, a lot more ports will be needed as the number of registered electric vehicles in the U.S. could jump to 35 million by 2030.
Bay News 9
Select drivers to receive 50% credit on toll bills in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, you might see a much cheaper bill from taking toll roads. A new bill signed into law by Gov. DeSantis aims to save the average commuter $400 a year. What You Need To Know. Florida drivers who pass through a toll at least 35...
Bay News 9
Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ron DeSantis took the oath of office for his second term as governor on Tuesday. He took his oath in front of the state’s historic Capitol, where the main street through the city was renamed Ron DeSantis Way for the day. The theme of the event is "The Free State of Florida."
Bay News 9
Restaurant combines classic New Year's food with international flavor
DURHAM, N.C. — It might be superstitious, but Toriano Fredericks doesn’t stray from the tradition of North Carolina food to bring in the new year. “Collard greens, for example, represents money," Fredericks said. "Pork represents an animal that roots forward, and so you’re looking forward into the new year. The black-eyed peas represent coins.”
Bay News 9
Mayors talk about Rays at 'State of the Bay' event
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three Bay area mayors were the guests Tuesday for the Suncoast Tiger Bay's annual "State of the Bay.”. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor talked about transportation, the housing crisis and, of course, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bay News 9
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting
CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
Bay News 9
$10k reward offered in Mount Dora homicide investigation
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Authorities are offering a reward for information on the killings of a husband and wife at the Waterman Village senior living community. Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said at a town hall meeting Monday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide investigation of an 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman.
Bay News 9
New Florida laws take effect January 1
On January 1, 2023, several new laws will take effect in the state of Florida. These laws were passed by the state legislature either during the regular session last year, or during the most recent special session to address several state issues like property insurance and hurricane damage. What You...
