PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/27/22 (Count Dooku’s Jedi Lightsaber Now Available, Santa Goofy Takes Over for Santa Claus, ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ 30th Anniversary Pin, & More)

Related
WDW News Today
2023 Die Cast Bus Set Now Available at Walt Disney World
Calling all collectors! The 2023 die cast bus set is now available at Walt Disney World. We first found it in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 2023 Die Cast Bus Set – $14.99. Since the Magical Express service was discontinued, the sets have been reduced...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Opening Date for Adventureland Treehouse Removed From Disneyland Website
Yesterday, Disney updated their refurbishment calendar to reflect an opening date of February 11 for the Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland park. Today, the treehouse has been added back to the refurbishment schedule as “temporarily unavailable.”. It’s unclear if yesterday’s update was simply an error or if Disney wasn’t ready...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Cleans Exteriors of Dirty “it’s a small world” Boats After Public Scrutiny
Walt Disney World has listened to the public scrutiny over the dirty state of the “it’s a small world” boats and given them a nice scrub. The sides of the boats have very clearly been wiped, scrubbed, and washed, with most of the grime missing from the plastic sides.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise of Parking Lot Trams Returning to All Parks in 2022
In December 2021, it was announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks in 2022. At that time, the service had been absent for 19 months. That promise was quietly revoked last month, and since today is the last day of the year, they have not followed through.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Vault Collection 25th Anniversary Pin Features Iconic Cinderella Castle Cake
Good news for those lamenting that the recently released 25th anniversary shirt and hat neglected to include the iconic Cinderella Castle Cake! A new Vault Collection pin has been released featuring the Castle Cake. We first found it at Frontier Trading Post in the Magic Kingdom. Vault Collection 25th Anniversary...
WDW News Today
Qui-Gon Jinn’s Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Qui-Gon Jinn’s Legacy Lightsaber has finally arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, harnessing the power of the Force inside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Harnessing the power of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s beloved Jedi Master, the latest legacy lightsaber features a mostly black hilt with silver accents and a red power-up button.
WDW News Today
Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set Brings Obi-Wan and Anakin’s Duel to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Inspired by the climactic duel of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, a limited-edition Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set has arrived at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set – (Limited Edition 5,000) – $375.00. This limited...
WDW News Today
New Disney100, Ratatouille, Dumbo, and More MagicBand+ Designs Available for Walt Disney World Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
A new selection of MagicBand+ designs, including Disney100, Ratatouille, Dumbo, and more, are now available for Walt Disney World Resort guests’ pre-arrival orders. None of the new designs are pre-arrival exclusive, so they should end up in the parks or online at shopDisney soon. Ratatouille MagicBand+ – $44.99 ($34.99...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Florida Continues to Hint at Tribute Store Moving
Universal has added another clue about the upcoming move for the seasonal Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. The store has been in the park’s New York area since its inception. The fake flyer added to the Tribute Store earlier this month was for a moving company that operates “from New York to Hollywood,” indicating it would be moving to the Hollywood area.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Disneyland Paris Debuts Surprise 100 Years of Wonder Projection Show
After Disney D-Light, during the New Year’s Eve Party at Disneyland Paris, guests were treated to a surprise projection show to kick off the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It was announced earlier this year that The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration would kick off at Disneyland...
WDW News Today
Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy Fails to Open Once Again at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Once again, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy has failed to open today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In fact, the attraction has been closed for the past five days as well. It is located behind Sunset Showcase or all the way to the right end past Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: runDisney Half Marathon Weekend Returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024 with the Half Marathon Weekend. Taking place January 11-14, 2024, the weekend will include three endurance events, a challenge, and more that are sure to be filled with memorable moments and magical miles running at the Happiest Place on Earth. Stay tuned for more details about the race course, medals, and more in the coming months.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: First Look at ‘World of Color – ONE,’ Star Wars Scenes Confirmed
On Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, we got our first look at the new “World of Color – One” nighttime spectacular coming to Disney California Adventure. It, alongside Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland park, will debut on January 27 as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Experience a Full Year of Universal Studios Japan During New Year’s Eve ‘NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023’
There’s no better way to ring in the new year with entertainment. And whether you missed out on the fun of “Evolution of Dance with Sesame Street” or the terrifyingly catchy “Hamikuma Psycho Circus” this year at Universal Studios Japan, you can catch it all one last time during their annual “NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023″ Party! We were on hand to film the nearly two and a half hours of entertainment leading up to the big countdown moment, and we’re glad to say it was well worth the wait!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Ring in 2023 with ‘Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration’ at EPCOT
Happy 2023! Now that the new year is here, we can bring you details on all the fun festivities from around Walt Disney World! While guests at Magic Kingdom get to experience “Fantasy in the Sky,” over here at EPCOT we get to see “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration!”
WDW News Today
Holiday Remix Still Playing at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT
Despite an announced end date of December 30, 2022, you can still catch a ride on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix overlay. The only changes to the regular ride for the overlay are the soundtrack and a few lines from the cast interspersed. Given that the official date has gone and passed, it’s uncertain how much longer the holiday remix will be available.
WDW News Today
New Fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Get cozy this winter with a new fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Creations Shop at EPCOT. The jersey is white and covered in circles inspired by different Pixar characters. There’s a blue circle with purple polka-dots and horns (Sully), a pink one with round ears (Lotso), and a red one with pointed furry ears (Meilin).
WDW News Today
DJ Will Host Countdown, No Fireworks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for New Year’s Eve
Multiple Cast Members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have confirmed that there will be no special fireworks or projections at midnight tonight for New Year’s Eve 2022. A DJ in front of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will start performing at 9:15 p.m. and play until midnight. They will host a small countdown to the new year.
