ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/27/22 (Count Dooku’s Jedi Lightsaber Now Available, Santa Goofy Takes Over for Santa Claus, ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ 30th Anniversary Pin, & More)

By Madison Skowronski
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

2023 Die Cast Bus Set Now Available at Walt Disney World

Calling all collectors! The 2023 die cast bus set is now available at Walt Disney World. We first found it in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 2023 Die Cast Bus Set – $14.99. Since the Magical Express service was discontinued, the sets have been reduced...
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Opening Date for Adventureland Treehouse Removed From Disneyland Website

Yesterday, Disney updated their refurbishment calendar to reflect an opening date of February 11 for the Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland park. Today, the treehouse has been added back to the refurbishment schedule as “temporarily unavailable.”. It’s unclear if yesterday’s update was simply an error or if Disney wasn’t ready...
WDW News Today

Qui-Gon Jinn’s Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Qui-Gon Jinn’s Legacy Lightsaber has finally arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, harnessing the power of the Force inside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Harnessing the power of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s beloved Jedi Master, the latest legacy lightsaber features a mostly black hilt with silver accents and a red power-up button.
WDW News Today

Universal Studios Florida Continues to Hint at Tribute Store Moving

Universal has added another clue about the upcoming move for the seasonal Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. The store has been in the park’s New York area since its inception. The fake flyer added to the Tribute Store earlier this month was for a moving company that operates “from New York to Hollywood,” indicating it would be moving to the Hollywood area.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Disneyland Paris Debuts Surprise 100 Years of Wonder Projection Show

After Disney D-Light, during the New Year’s Eve Party at Disneyland Paris, guests were treated to a surprise projection show to kick off the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It was announced earlier this year that The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration would kick off at Disneyland...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: runDisney Half Marathon Weekend Returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024 with the Half Marathon Weekend. Taking place January 11-14, 2024, the weekend will include three endurance events, a challenge, and more that are sure to be filled with memorable moments and magical miles running at the Happiest Place on Earth. Stay tuned for more details about the race course, medals, and more in the coming months.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Look at ‘World of Color – ONE,’ Star Wars Scenes Confirmed

On Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, we got our first look at the new “World of Color – One” nighttime spectacular coming to Disney California Adventure. It, alongside Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland park, will debut on January 27 as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Experience a Full Year of Universal Studios Japan During New Year’s Eve ‘NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023’

There’s no better way to ring in the new year with entertainment. And whether you missed out on the fun of “Evolution of Dance with Sesame Street” or the terrifyingly catchy “Hamikuma Psycho Circus” this year at Universal Studios Japan, you can catch it all one last time during their annual “NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023″ Party! We were on hand to film the nearly two and a half hours of entertainment leading up to the big countdown moment, and we’re glad to say it was well worth the wait!
WDW News Today

Holiday Remix Still Playing at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT

Despite an announced end date of December 30, 2022, you can still catch a ride on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix overlay. The only changes to the regular ride for the overlay are the soundtrack and a few lines from the cast interspersed. Given that the official date has gone and passed, it’s uncertain how much longer the holiday remix will be available.
WDW News Today

New Fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

Get cozy this winter with a new fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Creations Shop at EPCOT. The jersey is white and covered in circles inspired by different Pixar characters. There’s a blue circle with purple polka-dots and horns (Sully), a pink one with round ears (Lotso), and a red one with pointed furry ears (Meilin).
WDW News Today

DJ Will Host Countdown, No Fireworks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for New Year’s Eve

Multiple Cast Members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have confirmed that there will be no special fireworks or projections at midnight tonight for New Year’s Eve 2022. A DJ in front of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will start performing at 9:15 p.m. and play until midnight. They will host a small countdown to the new year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy