Ending the holidays with a winter storm in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A drive home out in western KELOLAND will likely take a little longer because of snow. All the way from Washington, Catherine Kathrein has been traveling through snow storm after snow storm. She spent Christmas with her two sons in Wisconsin and is now...
PHOTOS: More snow in southern, eastern KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first snowfall of 2023 is continuing in southern and eastern KELOLAND Tuesday. Here are some photos viewers shared from across South Dakota. Do you have storm photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you could see them featured on-air and online.
No travel advised in Sioux Falls; Interstates closed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics will be closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due...
Thunder brings higher snow amounts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this winter season, claps of thunder could be heard as snow fell in the city. When thundersnow happens, you can expect higher snowfall rates and more snow. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said thundersnow is not uncommon and occurs much like...
No travel advised; Winter storm continues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. With more than a foot of snow in...
Heavy snow continues today in eastern and southern KELOLAND
Conditions continue to deteriorate in southeastern KELOLAND this morning as heavy snow rates of 1-3″ per hour move across the region. This was our view from our 41st LIVE CAM around 7am. Travel is not advised in the Sioux Falls area due to the wind, blowing snow, and near zero visibility in rural areas.
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
Sioux Falls snow removal crews are prepared and on the streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than a foot of snow in the forecast for parts of KELOLAND, street departments from Yankton to Mitchell to Sioux Falls are preparing for heavy snowfall. The plows and sand trucks are ready to go at the Sioux Falls Street Department. Crews...
How this storm compares to past record-breaking storms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If a foot of snow falls in KELOLAND, you know it’s a big storm. But just how rare is it to get a foot of snow in Sioux Falls?. We are carefully watching the latest information on how freezing rain, sleet, and even lightning could affect the final snow outcome with this storm in Sioux Falls.
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
Sioux Falls schools close; officials encourage working from home Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we continue to celebrate the new year, a major winter storm is making its way to southern and eastern KELOLAND. In Sioux Falls, a mix of freezing rain and sleet is possible throughout the day Monday. Heavier snow will arrive this evening and into Tuesday.
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 31st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Noon Year’s Eve is a daytime year-end celebration for kids at the Washington Pavilion. Children and their parents can count down to noon with mascot Radley Rex as hundreds of balloons fall to the fall in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. While you’re...
At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
Winter Storm Afternoon Update: Monday, January 2
The winter storm has already begun in southern KELOLAND, with a mixture of light snow and light rain. That trend will continue the rest of the day, with conditions worsening this evening, and turning much worse overnight and tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern and eastern KELOLAND. An Ice Storm Warning is posted for places SE of a line from Vermillion South Dakota to Worthington Minnesota. But it should be noted that there could be freezing rainfall even as far north as Sioux Falls, and that could create its own set of issues on the roadways through this evening.
New Year’s safety; 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot; Snow next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy New Year’s Eve! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are urging New Year’s Eve partiers to celebrate safely this holiday weekend. Two more South Dakotans have...
Top-8 All-Time Worst Snow Storms In South Dakota
January 12, 1888: The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888 claimed the lives of at least 235 people across the midwest including in South Dakota. May 3-4, 1905: Known as The Great Equalizer this blizzard dumped 3 to 4 feet of snow in parts of South Dakota. It was responsible for large livestock losses across the state. Some ranchers estimated losing as much as 90 percent of their herds of cattle and other livestock.
1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash; Snow, ice to strike KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 2, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday night. Police are investigating...
South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The plow drivers across the state get behind the wheel to ensure the roads are driveable. Sometimes they go above and beyond. “It’s not our job to rescue, but when we’re called upon, we go and do it,” says Jim Lolley, SD DOT Maintenance Supervisor in Murdo.
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Sioux Area Metro shut down Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Area Metro announced Tuesday all routes are suspended due to weather. The city said the routes will be suspended until further notice.
