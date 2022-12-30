ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Golden Gophers defeat Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJwyH_0jyHz5zm00

NEW YORK (AP) – Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (1986-89) on a 10-yard gain with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Ibrahim finished with 71 yards on 16 carries before Trey Potts replaced him in the backfield. Daniel Jackson hauled in a pair of TD passes in the win.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Edwards scores 29, Timberwolves snap six game losing skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Nelson surpasses 1,000 points, SDSU defeat St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team closed 2022 on a high note Saturday afternoon with a 61-51 win over St. Thomas at Schoenecker Arena. Tori Nelson, a Mendota Heights, Minnesota native, scored game-high 16 points and became the 41st member of South Dakota State’s 1,000-point club in front of […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Antetokounmpo scores 43, Bucks defeat Timberwolves

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
KELOLAND

Edwards misses game winner, Pelicans outlast Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards scored 27 for Minnesota. But he missed a baseline fade for the win […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Wolves fall 121-109 on road against Boston

BOSTON, MA (AP) – Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Derrick White scored 18 […]
BOSTON, MA
KELOLAND

Edwards, Timberwolves defeat Mavericks in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) – Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-106 victory over the unglued Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks lost star Luca Doncic and coach Jason Kidd to successive ejections in the third quarter. Naz Reid pitched in 27 points and 13 rebounds as […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Timberwolves edge Thunder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was without injured starters Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy