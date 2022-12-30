Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
koamnewsnow.com
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
wpsdlocal6.com
'Turn around, don't drown:' KYTC provides updated water-over-road report
WESTERN KENTUCKY — Crews responded to reports of water over highways at numerous locations in Western Kentucky following heavy rainfall overnight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is updating their water-over-roads report as conditions change throughout the day. While water has dropped in some locations, they say, it is rising in...
Kentucky Murder Mansion Has A Secret Bunker, Two Escape Tunnels & It’s For Sale
A Kentucky Mansion has gone viral after a TikTok video surfaced of a secret bunker and stories of a vicious murder taking place. The crazy thing this place is for sale!. The mansion is gorgeous. At first glance, it is made up of what many dreams of in a home they might never ever be able to afford. Here's how it's described on Realtor.com;
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
newsfromthestates.com
Happy cows, good food, more profits for farmers in Kentucky
NEW CASTLE, Ky. — For more than a century Henry County relied on tobacco to keep its farmers and its economy going. For most of the second half of the 20th century a federal program stabilized the price of tobacco, guaranteeing those farmers a steady, predictable income. That all changed in the new century after Congress ended tobacco price supports.
Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal
Bill Conn was thinking of his two children when he wrote an email in December to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates more than 1,000 utilities. The Whitley County teacher counts Eastern Kentucky coal miners among his ancestors, a history that’s near and dear to his heart. As recently as 1988, […] The post Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
westkentuckystar.com
Water over many roads this morning
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews responded to reports of water over highways at various locations following heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the region overnight. Several area roads are already closed or have flooded sections:. Calloway County. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs posted south of the Wiswell community...
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. What Kentucky small business owners think of the …. As of January 1st, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. FOX...
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Potentilla in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow potentilla in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting potentilla is not as easy as it seems. potentilla are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
wpsdlocal6.com
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced
FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
A frigid December streak is no predictor of January weather
Kentuckians got a real taste of wintertime temperatures right before the calendar flipped to 2023. A frigid taste. What’s to come over the next couple of months across the Commonwealth is difficult to predict.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
wdrb.com
New year brings new bargains at 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Year is bringing in new bargains at the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market this weekend. The event is set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. It features 800 booths with 200 dedicated to antiques and collectibles, including everything from hookahs, to toys to carvings.
WKRN
Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky
Tennessee doctor stresses importance of AEDs after …. News 2 spoke with a Nashville cardiologist who advocates for the availability of automated external defibrillators in our community, claiming it may have saved Damar Hamlin’s life. Gov. Lee names new TDOC commissioner. Following a months-long review of the lethal injection...
Comments / 0