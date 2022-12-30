ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Wolverines lick their wounds from Fiesta Bowl loss, resolve to find solutions for 2023

Glendale, Ariz. — For the second straight season, Michigan players spoke of silver linings and setting their sights on next season. There’s no doubt this one hurt, a 51-45 loss to TCU after trailing by 18 in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal on New Year’s Eve, ending the Wolverines' season at 13-1 and, once again, leaving them on the outside looking in at the national championship.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan looks out of its element in semifinal loss to TCU

Glendale, Ariz. – It started with a failed Philly Special. It ended with an offensive flurry unlike anything the Fiesta Bowl has ever seen. But once the fog has lifted for Michigan’s football team, they’ll be left full of regret. Because this was neither the result the Wolverines expected, nor the game they wanted to play.
GLENDALE, AZ
Detroit News

'We'll be back': Michigan's comeback falls short as TCU wins wild College Football Playoff

Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t say much after losing in the national semifinal game, but he did make a pledge. The No. 2 Wolverines trailed by as many as 18 points to TCU and pulled within three at the start of the fourth quarter, but the third-ranked Horned Frogs, advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 win the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Michigan, which has lost in the semifinals the last two years, finishes the season 13-1.
GLENDALE, AZ
Detroit News

Jake Moody sets Michigan record with 59-yard field goal against TCU

Michigan’s late first-half drive didn’t yield the touchdown it was hoping for, but kicker Jake Moody made it a two-score game for the Wolverines when he kicked a school-record 59-yard field goal heading into halftime of the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU. The Wolverines (13-0) finally had...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Fans disappointed in the Wolverines after Fiesta Bowl loss

Ann Arbor — "I'm gonna jump off a bridge," 2016 University of Michigan alumni Max Olive said after Texas Christian University stopped a fourth-quarter drive by the Michigan Wolverines. By 2 p.m. local bars like the Brown Jug on South University Avenue were packed with Michigan fans like Olive,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

WATCH: TCU celebration video trolls Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

It might be hard to top the craziness of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl — a 51-45 TCU victory over Michigan that moved the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff championship game — but the TCU football program's social media team is giving it the old college try. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball sees difference with Malik Hall's return: 'It was big time'

East Lansing — There was a different feel for Michigan State on Friday night when it closed out nonconference play with a 21-point victory at home over Buffalo. It had nothing to do with the fact the year was coming to an end or that Big Ten play was right around the corner for a team that has taken its share of lumps over the season’s first two months but has kept its head above water.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit youth, law enforcement still connect

As a former board member, I undeniably recognize the importance of the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL). With so much discussion around our youth and our police officers in Detroit, I thought it time to check back in and see how things are going. I was expecting an update on...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan gas prices up by 21 cents in the new year

Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

More Michigan school districts set to electrify bus fleets in 2023

More electric school buses will be rolling on Michigan's roadways in this new year, thanks in part to a federal grant helping 25 school districts make their first purchase. Dearborn Public Schools unveiled its first electric bus purchase last month with the Blue Bird All American RE electric school bus. With its green bird logo and electric plugs, the zero-emission bus can carry up to 84 passengers and travel up to 120 miles on a single charge.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police probe fatal shooting of teen at hotel gathering

Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen at a gathering at a local hotel early Saturday. "Homicide (department) is actively investigating this case and are determining the facts, motives, all parties involved and additional information regarding this case," said Sgt. Jordan Hall, the police department's spokesperson.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile

A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy