Detroit News
Wolverines lick their wounds from Fiesta Bowl loss, resolve to find solutions for 2023
Glendale, Ariz. — For the second straight season, Michigan players spoke of silver linings and setting their sights on next season. There’s no doubt this one hurt, a 51-45 loss to TCU after trailing by 18 in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal on New Year’s Eve, ending the Wolverines' season at 13-1 and, once again, leaving them on the outside looking in at the national championship.
Niyo: Michigan looks out of its element in semifinal loss to TCU
Glendale, Ariz. – It started with a failed Philly Special. It ended with an offensive flurry unlike anything the Fiesta Bowl has ever seen. But once the fog has lifted for Michigan’s football team, they’ll be left full of regret. Because this was neither the result the Wolverines expected, nor the game they wanted to play.
Halftime observations: Michigan outplayed by TCU in first half of Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan, the team that has been here before on this national semifinal stage, has been sloppy and inefficient against the playoff newbie, TCU, which has outplayed the Wolverines and taken advantage of their mistakes. It’s been a brutal first half for the Wolverines who blew two...
'We'll be back': Michigan's comeback falls short as TCU wins wild College Football Playoff
Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t say much after losing in the national semifinal game, but he did make a pledge. The No. 2 Wolverines trailed by as many as 18 points to TCU and pulled within three at the start of the fourth quarter, but the third-ranked Horned Frogs, advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 win the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Michigan, which has lost in the semifinals the last two years, finishes the season 13-1.
TCU ignores the talk, focuses on 'next play' in upending Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz. — TCU’s football team has been picked against all season and the same was true heading into the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan, as the Horned Frogs entered the game as 7.5 point underdogs. After going 5-7 last season and being picked to finish seventh in the...
Jake Moody sets Michigan record with 59-yard field goal against TCU
Michigan’s late first-half drive didn’t yield the touchdown it was hoping for, but kicker Jake Moody made it a two-score game for the Wolverines when he kicked a school-record 59-yard field goal heading into halftime of the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU. The Wolverines (13-0) finally had...
Fans disappointed in the Wolverines after Fiesta Bowl loss
Ann Arbor — "I'm gonna jump off a bridge," 2016 University of Michigan alumni Max Olive said after Texas Christian University stopped a fourth-quarter drive by the Michigan Wolverines. By 2 p.m. local bars like the Brown Jug on South University Avenue were packed with Michigan fans like Olive,...
WATCH: TCU celebration video trolls Michigan, Jim Harbaugh
It might be hard to top the craziness of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl — a 51-45 TCU victory over Michigan that moved the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff championship game — but the TCU football program's social media team is giving it the old college try. The...
Hunter Dickinson dominates, Michigan rebounds with rout of Maryland to kick off 2023
Ann Arbor — There’s a first time for everything. Throughout his basketball career, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson had never scored more points than the entire opposing team in a half. That changed in Sunday’s Big Ten home opener. Dickinson rang in the new year with his third career...
Hallock becomes 10th Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal
East Lansing — Another Michigan State player has decided to explore his options in the transfer portal. Defensive back Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior who has been in the program for four seasons, has entered the portal, a team spokesman confirmed on Monday. Hallock, the son of former Spartan...
Michigan State basketball sees difference with Malik Hall's return: 'It was big time'
East Lansing — There was a different feel for Michigan State on Friday night when it closed out nonconference play with a 21-point victory at home over Buffalo. It had nothing to do with the fact the year was coming to an end or that Big Ten play was right around the corner for a team that has taken its share of lumps over the season’s first two months but has kept its head above water.
Dumas: Detroit youth, law enforcement still connect
As a former board member, I undeniably recognize the importance of the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL). With so much discussion around our youth and our police officers in Detroit, I thought it time to check back in and see how things are going. I was expecting an update on...
Michigan gas prices up by 21 cents in the new year
Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
Mental health issues a growing problem in Michigan's Muslim community. Some fear the worst
Dearborn — Two recent incidents involving Dearborn residents with mental illnesses highlight what city officials and mental health advocates call a growing problem in the Muslim community, where cultural pressures often cause people to hide psychological issues until they spiral out of control. Dearborn resident Ali Naji, 33, who...
More Michigan school districts set to electrify bus fleets in 2023
More electric school buses will be rolling on Michigan's roadways in this new year, thanks in part to a federal grant helping 25 school districts make their first purchase. Dearborn Public Schools unveiled its first electric bus purchase last month with the Blue Bird All American RE electric school bus. With its green bird logo and electric plugs, the zero-emission bus can carry up to 84 passengers and travel up to 120 miles on a single charge.
Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, former Madonna University president, dies at 79
Livonia — Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, former president of Madonna University who led the Catholic institution for 14 years, has died at the age of 79. Kujawa was Madonna's sixth president and held the title from 2001 to 2015. She died Thursday, one month shy of her 80th birthday.
Detroit police probe fatal shooting of teen at hotel gathering
Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen at a gathering at a local hotel early Saturday. "Homicide (department) is actively investigating this case and are determining the facts, motives, all parties involved and additional information regarding this case," said Sgt. Jordan Hall, the police department's spokesperson.
Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile
A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
