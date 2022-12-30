my elderly mother needed hearing ades. She went to a well known franchise hearing company. The "Audiologist" in the long white coat did testing and sold her a set for $7,000.00 ! she was to make payments, the interest rate was very high, such a scam. When I find out, I was angry, after learning the name of the Audiologist, I called him at his other business, he had a store that sold magic tricks and CBD, he did clown shows at kids parties. He didn't see anything wrong with what he did, no conscience, I told him, if he didn't reverse the contract, I'd start legal action. He nullified her contract, took back the product and I took her to a real doctor, we were able to get a set for $2100. that's still a lot of money, but that was a deal back then, they've dropped in price since.This is one of the only medical industries not regulated and hearing aids that cost $30 to manufacture, can be sold for almost anything with exorbitant markups.
