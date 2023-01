Zeeland West 67, Whitehall 47

The Zeeland West boys basketball team jumped out to a 45-13 halftime lead Thursday on its way to a 67-47 win over visiting Whitehall in the Zeeland Holiday Showcase.

Junior Merritt Alderink lead the Dux (5-1) with 24 points, Lukas Bakker added 17.

