East Kentwood 71, Mona Shores 49

The East Kentwood boys basketball team defeated Mona Shores 71-49 on Thursday to win the Red division of the Cornerstone Holiday tournament.

Sophomore Jah Hatchett scored 16 points to lead the Falcons and was named the tournament's most valuable player.

