Woman recalls helping driver whose car broke through the Indianapolis canal ice

By Nico Pennisi
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — This Christmas will be one the Bowling family will likely remember for a long time.

Bowling says she and her family occasionally ice skate on the canal. They were doing so on Christmas night when they noticed an unexpected object — a car — driving across the frozen water.

"We see this lady just drive straight onto the ice and start going as if it's a road," Rachel Bowling said.

Bowling tried to flag the driver, a woman, down, but she wasn't responding to any visual cues. Her uncle Jacob got to the vehicle about a minute after it plunged through the ice.

"He just got on the sidewalk on his skates and jumped in the part that she had broken through and got to her driver's side window, which by that point, she had rolled down in the water," Rachel said. "He pulled her through the window and with the help of another stranger, they got both of them out of the water."

The driver told firefighters that her GPS took her onto the canal, in the area of the Colts Canal Playspace off of St. Clair St.

Rachel is grateful her and her family were able to help.

"This is top ten memorable Christmases, top two memorable Christmases," Rachel said.

WRTV

WRTV

WRTV

