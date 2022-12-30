ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox29.com

Two separate shootings within one hour leave 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured after police say two separate shootings occurred within one hour across the city. Police say the first shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood. Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of Albright Street where they found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia New Year's Day shootings leave 11 people shot, including 2 teens; 1 man killed

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia began the New Year with more violence as at least eight separate shootings erupted in stark contrast to the city's 2023 celebrations. The first shooting of the year was sparked by a domestic dispute in the city's Frankford section just an hour after the ball dropped. Police say a man was shot twice by the woman he was attacking at the time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

