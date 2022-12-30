Read full article on original website
fox29.com
'They’re just plain stupid': Woman, 87, grazed by bullet while celebrating new year on her doorstep
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia said goodbye to a violent 2022, and unfortunately, 2023 started off on the same foot. Police are investigating more than ten shootings on New Year's Day, including one homicide. The majority of the shootings happened within hours after midnight—starting off with an 87-year-old woman,...
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
fox29.com
Police: Man critical after being shot, carjacked just feet from his front door in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Monday night took a terrifying turn for a man in West Philadelphia after police say he was ambushed by a shooter outside his family home. The 25-year-old man was found lying on the 5400 block of Spring Street when police responded around 11:30 p.m. He was shot multiple...
fox29.com
Two separate shootings within one hour leave 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured after police say two separate shootings occurred within one hour across the city. Police say the first shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood. Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of Albright Street where they found a...
fox29.com
Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
fox29.com
Philadelphia New Year's Day shootings leave 11 people shot, including 2 teens; 1 man killed
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia began the New Year with more violence as at least eight separate shootings erupted in stark contrast to the city's 2023 celebrations. The first shooting of the year was sparked by a domestic dispute in the city's Frankford section just an hour after the ball dropped. Police say a man was shot twice by the woman he was attacking at the time.
fox29.com
2 New Year's babies born at exact same time at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is welcoming some of its first - and tiniest - residents of 2023!. New Year's Day brought two bundles of joy to Jefferson Hospital - with perfectly planned big debuts. Both babies were born at 2:27 a.m.!. Meet Juykim, a healthy baby boy born to proud mom...
fox29.com
Police: Woman shoots man during domestic attack in Philadelphia's first shooting of New Year
PHILADELPHIA - A domestic assault quickly escalated after shots rang out at home in Philadelphia's Frankford section Sunday morning. Police say a 30-year-old woman was being assaulted by a 30-year-old man on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street. She was able to retrieve her gun and fired at the male...
fox29.com
Officials: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Camden New Year's Day; 20-year-old Camden man charged
CAMDEN, N.J. - A 20-year-old Camden man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Camden. Camden County officials said Jonathan Flores-Chila is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Manslaughter and weapons offenses. Camden County police were called to the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue, in...
fox29.com
Strawberry Mansion double shooting kills 1 man, injures another, police say
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while a 34-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting on the street in broad daylight in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The double shooting happened just after 2 p.m., on the 3000 block of Clifford Street Sunday, according to officials.
fox29.com
Police investigating shooting that injured 4 people in Allentown on New Year's Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Law enforcement in Lehigh County are investigating a New Year's Day shooting. According to officials, officers from the Allentown Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on...
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: 30th Street Station evacuated on New Year's Day after suspicious device located
PHILADELPHIA - Police say 30th Street Station in Philadelphia was temporarily evacuated on New Year's Day due to a suspicious device. According to Philadelphia police, the device was found inside 30th Street Station between platforms five and six around 10:42 p.m. Authorities say Amtrak Police located the device and the...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stealing two go-carts from Northampton County Tractor Supply
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are trying to identify a person accused of stealing two go-carts from a Tractor Supply in early December. The Colonial Regional Police Department on Monday shared security camera images from outside the Tractor Supply on Jandy Boluevard. Investigators say on Dec....
fox29.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating after 2 found dead in Delaware County residence
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have launched a death investigation after two dead people were discovered inside a Delaware County residence. According to authorities, troopers responded to a property on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to conduct a welfare check. Troopers say...
fox29.com
Police: 1 dead after car slams into parked tractor-trailer in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A tragic start to the New Year after an early morning crash left one man dead in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say the driver was speeding when they lost control and suddenly slammed into a parked tractor-trailer on South 61 Street and Passyunk Avenue just before 5 a.m. MORE...
fox29.com
Phield House hosts winter break camp for kids in Philadelphia
Looking for something for your kids to do this winter break? The Phield House in North Philadelphia has all kinds of activities to keep them occupied.
fox29.com
Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning. Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.
fox29.com
Officials: 5 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond
PORT RICHMOND - Fire officials say they believe a gas explosion sparked what turned out to be a terrifying New Year's morning leaving five people in the hospital and two homes completely destroyed. About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs and support staff responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just...
fox29.com
'It feels great!': Thousands of kids celebrate the New Year in style at Please Touch Musuem
FAIRMOUNT - While the New Year celebrations are often known for how adults celebrate the start of a new calendar year, thousands of kids in Philadelphia at the Please Touch Museum said, ‘Hold my juice box – we got this!’. "It feels great! I just want to have...
fox29.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at South Philadelphia beer shop on New Year's Eve
PHILADELPHIA - Now that's a happy New Year - one lucky lottery winner is heading into 2023 with a $2 million check!. A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $2 million was sold at Porter Beverage on Porter Street in South Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The winning ticket matched...
