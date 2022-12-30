ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 18th and North; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and North on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, was shot near 13th and Atkinson Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Anyone with any information...
WISN

Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating several overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee investigating a double shooting just before 3 a.m. outside of Walker's Lounge near 5th and Pierce streets in the Walker's Point neighborhood. Police said a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were injured, but both are expected to survive. It's unclear right now what...
CBS 58

Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

14th and Kilbourn shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 2 near 14th and Kilbourn. It happened at approximately at 10 p.m. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
WISN

Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 16th and Grant, life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 16th and Grant. Police said the shots were fired around 6 a.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha missing 15-year-old sought by police

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police asked for help locating a missing girl, 15, last seen Monday evening, Jan. 2. Police said Jada Wilson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when she left her home with her dog (a tan pit bull) after "talking about self-harm." It's unclear where she was...
nbc15.com

MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
