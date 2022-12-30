Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023; 33rd and Villard shooting
A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 18th and North; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and North on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; victim's father searches for answers
Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee's north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son's death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 13th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, was shot near 13th and Atkinson Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Anyone with any information...
WISN
Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating several overnight shootings
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee investigating a double shooting just before 3 a.m. outside of Walker's Lounge near 5th and Pierce streets in the Walker's Point neighborhood. Police said a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were injured, but both are expected to survive. It's unclear right now what...
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
14th and Kilbourn shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 2 near 14th and Kilbourn. It happened at approximately at 10 p.m. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
WISN
Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Speeding Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, 2 others hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Menomonee Falls man, 52, died at the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 98th and Good Hope. Police said a speeding driver struck the vehicle containing three people from Menomonee Falls, two men (ages 76 and 52) and a woman, age 78. The...
CBS 58
Double shooting near 5th & Bruce early Sunday morning in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police two people were shot at around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 near 5th and Bruce Streets. The first victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee female sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 16th and Grant, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 16th and Grant. Police said the shots were fired around 6 a.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother's scare; celebratory gunfire puts her, child in danger
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother shares her story about a New Year's scare. Police say her car was shot – and the reason has her fuming. 22-year-old Ja Acevedo told FOX6 News she feels a shattered sense of security – because the bullets came close to hitting some previous cargo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha missing 15-year-old sought by police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police asked for help locating a missing girl, 15, last seen Monday evening, Jan. 2. Police said Jada Wilson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when she left her home with her dog (a tan pit bull) after "talking about self-harm." It's unclear where she was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
Family of Sildian Torres said there's been one glimmer of hope since the Milwaukee mother was killed. Her 7-year-old son, who was in the back seat when she was shot, smiled on Christmas Day.
nbc15.com
MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
Comments / 1