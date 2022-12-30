Read full article on original website
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)14-08001. 2. Stanford15-17682. 3. Ohio State15-07294. 4....
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
Today in Sports History-Smith ties record with six TD passes
1970 — The Minnesota Vikings become the first expansion team to win the NFL title by beating the Cleveland Browns 27-7 in 8-degree temperatures in Bloomington, Minn. 1970 — Kansas City’s defense, highlighted by four interceptions, three in the final quarter, carries the Chiefs to a 17-7 victory over Oakland Raiders in the last AFL title game.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing
Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse
Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
Liberty 77, Lipscomb 48
LIPSCOMB (8-7) Ognacevic 1-4 2-2 5, Asadullah 1-4 1-4 3, Benham 3-6 0-0 8, Boyd 0-4 1-2 1, Pruitt 2-4 1-2 5, Clark 5-8 1-1 12, Asman 3-8 0-0 6, Schner 2-5 1-2 6, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Murr 0-0 2-2 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 48.
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 7 (Cates, Konecny), 7:42. 2, Philadelphia, Frost 8 (York, Farabee), 10:36. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 19 (Cates, Hayes), 3:00. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Hayes), 8:26. 5, Anaheim, Strome 9 (Zegras), 19:20. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 17-7-9_33. Anaheim 7-14-8_29. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Anaheim...
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavaliers top Bulls 145-134 in OT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell’s total matched the eighth-highest in league history and marked the most points by...
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
MIAMI (110) Butler 2-8 5-8 9, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Adebayo 12-19 7-8 31, Herro 7-15 4-4 23, Lowry 2-6 0-0 6, D.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Strus 4-9 2-2 13, O.Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Oladipo 6-11 2-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 20-24 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (100) Mann...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Colorado101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46. Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 25 (Lehkonen, MacKinnon), 11:07. Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-15-6_28. Colorado 9-9-11_29. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of...
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
Percentages: FG .486, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 3-10, Hunter 2-6, A.Holiday 1-2, Murray 1-4, Collins 1-5, Griffin 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic, Murray). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, Okongwu...
