ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citra, FL

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘It’s tragic. It could’ve been anyone’: Dozens gather for prayer following deadly shooting on New Year’s Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and pastors gathered in Ocala to grieve and pray, following a tragic deadly shooting on New Years’ Day. The outreach is organized by War Cry 4 Peace. Members joined hands with the victim’s families and remembered the lives that were lost. “We’re here just to support in any way that we can through prayer vigils, through prayer,” shared Kimberly Wilkerson. “We just want to share the love.”
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her. Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges. Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about...
WALDO, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for splashing muriatic acid in another man’s face

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tony Edward Duncan, 59, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly splashing muriatic acid in another man’s face. Duncan reportedly called 911, saying that he had a “chemical weapon” that he had used to keep someone off him and that he wished he had more of the “chemical weapon” to use on that person. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded, and Duncan reportedly said he had been in a verbal argument with the victim over narcotics. He reportedly said the victim grabbed him, so he hit the victim with the back of his hand while holding a cup of muriatic acid, which splashed on the victim. He said he had not intentionally splashed acid on the victim.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 dead, 4 injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala

(CNN) — Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting in Ocala, Florida, early Sunday, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, in an area where a crowd of about 100 people were gathered, police said in a news release.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A gathering on New Year's Day in Ocala ended with two people shot and killed and several others injured early this morning. Police are now searching for that shooter. Ocala police say there were at least 100 gathering in a residential neighborhood. Just a few...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Police: 74-year-old man missing in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for a man missing in Marion County. Robert Novak, 74, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday. The Ocala Police Department said Novak was at the Superior Residence on Southwest 21st Circle when he was last seen. The direction he went after...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Authorities investigate possible arson at Oaks Mall Plaza in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a possible arson and suspected burglaries at businesses located in the Oaks Mall Plaza early Tuesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm around 2:30 a.m. Crews...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting among large crowd in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department on Sunday announced it had begun investigating a shooting early that morning which left two people dead and four others hurt. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, according to a news release. When the shooting happened, there was a large crowd of approximately 100 people in the area, police said. Locals were advised to stay clear of the area while law enforcement maintained its presence there.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

New Year’s block party shooting leaves two dead, four wounded

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A mass shooting in an Ocala neighborhood on New Year’s Day left two people dead and four others wounded. Ocala Police Department officials say the shooting happened near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street around 4:30 a.m. The shooting claimed the life of D’amonta...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman jailed without bond on Sumter County warrants

A Leesburg woman has been jailed without bond following her arrest on New Year’s Eve on Sumter County warrants. Elizabeth Chardonay Jergens, 35, was booked on warrants charging her with violating her probation on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of fentanyl. She had originally been arrested on those charges this past Feb. 16.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Traffic stop lands Dunnellon man in jail, drug and gun charges

A Dunnellon man is facing drug and weapons charges after running a stop sign. According to the Florida Highway Patrol arrest records of Kendre Craig Jones, 18, a trooper on Dec. 26 reported seeing Jones driving west on West Gene Martin Lane near U.S. 41 and not stopping at a stop sign.
DUNNELLON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy