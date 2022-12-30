Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
WESH
Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
WCJB
‘It’s tragic. It could’ve been anyone’: Dozens gather for prayer following deadly shooting on New Year’s Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and pastors gathered in Ocala to grieve and pray, following a tragic deadly shooting on New Years’ Day. The outreach is organized by War Cry 4 Peace. Members joined hands with the victim’s families and remembered the lives that were lost. “We’re here just to support in any way that we can through prayer vigils, through prayer,” shared Kimberly Wilkerson. “We just want to share the love.”
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
WCJB
Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her. Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges. Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for splashing muriatic acid in another man’s face
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tony Edward Duncan, 59, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly splashing muriatic acid in another man’s face. Duncan reportedly called 911, saying that he had a “chemical weapon” that he had used to keep someone off him and that he wished he had more of the “chemical weapon” to use on that person. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded, and Duncan reportedly said he had been in a verbal argument with the victim over narcotics. He reportedly said the victim grabbed him, so he hit the victim with the back of his hand while holding a cup of muriatic acid, which splashed on the victim. He said he had not intentionally splashed acid on the victim.
WSVN-TV
2 dead, 4 injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
(CNN) — Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting in Ocala, Florida, early Sunday, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, in an area where a crowd of about 100 people were gathered, police said in a news release.
Man found guilty of stabbing 16-year-old girl over 100 times in Palatka will be sentenced this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palatka man found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl over a hundred times in 2020 will be sentenced Tuesday. Anthony Maurice Foxx, 21, faces life in prison for stabbing his then-girlfriend Ayana Belton. An autopsy report indicates that she had at least 124 "sharp force" injuries from some sort of weapon.
WESH
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Marion County shooting
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A gathering on New Year's Day in Ocala ended with two people shot and killed and several others injured early this morning. Police are now searching for that shooter. Ocala police say there were at least 100 gathering in a residential neighborhood. Just a few...
WESH
Police: 74-year-old man missing in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for a man missing in Marion County. Robert Novak, 74, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday. The Ocala Police Department said Novak was at the Superior Residence on Southwest 21st Circle when he was last seen. The direction he went after...
WCJB
Authorities investigate possible arson at Oaks Mall Plaza in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a possible arson and suspected burglaries at businesses located in the Oaks Mall Plaza early Tuesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm around 2:30 a.m. Crews...
click orlando
2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting among large crowd in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department on Sunday announced it had begun investigating a shooting early that morning which left two people dead and four others hurt. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, according to a news release. When the shooting happened, there was a large crowd of approximately 100 people in the area, police said. Locals were advised to stay clear of the area while law enforcement maintained its presence there.
WCJB
New Year’s block party shooting leaves two dead, four wounded
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A mass shooting in an Ocala neighborhood on New Year’s Day left two people dead and four others wounded. Ocala Police Department officials say the shooting happened near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street around 4:30 a.m. The shooting claimed the life of D’amonta...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed without bond on Sumter County warrants
A Leesburg woman has been jailed without bond following her arrest on New Year’s Eve on Sumter County warrants. Elizabeth Chardonay Jergens, 35, was booked on warrants charging her with violating her probation on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of fentanyl. She had originally been arrested on those charges this past Feb. 16.
WCJB
A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
fox13news.com
Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stop lands Dunnellon man in jail, drug and gun charges
A Dunnellon man is facing drug and weapons charges after running a stop sign. According to the Florida Highway Patrol arrest records of Kendre Craig Jones, 18, a trooper on Dec. 26 reported seeing Jones driving west on West Gene Martin Lane near U.S. 41 and not stopping at a stop sign.
