Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
theweektoday.com
New Year’s Plungers chill out in Onset Bay
On the morning of Monday, Jan. 2, the water in Onset Bay was 38 degrees. “It’s a little cold,” 5-year-old Fiona McPherson told her mother Mary. Monday was Mary’s first time participating in the annual New Year’s Plunge. She joined 50 brave souls who celebrated the start of 2023 by running into the frigid bay and splashing around.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
iheart.com
Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery
Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
The Legend of ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’ Who Stalks the Massachusetts Seacoast
One of the more intriguing legends of the Massachusetts Seacoast area around New Bedford is that of the mysterious creature known only as the “Beast of Brooklawn Park.”. According to the reports, the beast is a hairy creature that appears to be a half-man, half goat-like animal with long, skinny legs and cloven hooves.
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
Fairhaven Big Lots Boots Santa to Welcome the Easter Bunny
Santa Claus barely had time to park his sleigh and feed the reindeer before Fairhaven's Big Lots trotted out the Easter Bunny. Signs that screamed "50% OFF CHRISTMAS TREES" hung on the boxes containing what was left of the plastic evergreens in an aisle to the west of the Fairhaven Big Lots' spacious showroom floor.
theweektoday.com
Champagne divers hunt for bubbly in Buzzards Bay
Keith Baker isn’t old enough to drink the bottle of champagne that he found at the bottom of Stonebridge Marina in Onset, but the 17-year-old diver was still bubbly from his discovery. “Woohoo!” He cried as he came up from the shallow, green-tinted water. “My face is so cold.”...
GoLocalProv
Market Basket Shopper Finds Label on Top of Label With New Sell-by Date and Higher Price
Simone Phoenix said she simply wanted to pick up a dessert for her family to enjoy on New Year’s Eve. She told GoLocal she went to the new Market Basket in Johnston on Saturday to purchase a cheesecake, and when she went to serve it that night — she was in for a surprise.
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
Providence bakery closes after nearly 100 years
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people lined up outside Wayland Bakery in Providence for the final time Saturday. The bakery was in business nearly 100 years, first opening in 1928. Customers 12 News spoke with say it’s a big loss for the community, and were hoping to get one more taste of their famous desserts […]
New Bedford Remembers Drinking Coffee Soda
The recent talk about the rebirth of New Bedford's landmark Silmo Coffee Syrup disturbed some dormant cells tucked away in brain matter far in the dark reaches of my mind, rekindling thoughts of something long forgotten from my childhood. It may sound frightening, but these things happen with greater frequency...
reportertoday.com
Quilt of Many Cultures
Imagine how excited I was to learn that our Quilt of Many Cultures which was made possible via a grant from the Seekonk Cultural Council (funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council) was on the front page of the Reporter!. Nothing gave me greater joy that day than seeing that the...
Warwick, New Bedford New Year’s Eve fireworks to be held Sunday
Fireworks events that were scheduled to be held on New Year's Eve in both Warwick and New Bedford were both postponed and will take place on Sunday instead.
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England
Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
