Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO