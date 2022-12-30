Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
Family of Sildian Torres said there's been one glimmer of hope since the Milwaukee mother was killed. Her 7-year-old son, who was in the back seat when she was shot, smiled on Christmas Day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother's scare; celebratory gunfire puts her, child in danger
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother shares her story about a New Year's scare. Police say her car was shot – and the reason has her fuming. 22-year-old Ja Acevedo told FOX6 News she feels a shattered sense of security – because the bullets came close to hitting some previous cargo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; victim's father searches for answers
Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee's north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son's death.
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
18-year-old woman killed in Whitefish Bay, no arrest made yet
Neighbors identified the victim, telling us she lived in these area apartments near Estabrook Park at Hampton and Anita Avenue.
CBS 58
Dangerous car chase ends in crash, one suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a dangerous car chase that took place on Monday, Jan. 2 around 9:48 p.m. The chase began near 43rd and Villard and ended near 43rd and Silver Spring, when the suspect's car hit another car that was occupied. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. A gun and suspected drugs were found.
52-year-old Menomonee Falls man killed in crash on W. Good Hope Rd., police say
It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 9800 block of W. Good Hope Rd. According to a news release, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was driving eastbound "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
CBS 58
Stolen vehicle pursuit in Milwaukee ends with two teens being arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two teenagers were arrested following a foot pursuit by Milwaukee police early Tuesday, Jan 3. Milwaukee PD reports that a reckless and stolen vehicle was being pursued at around 1:51 a.m. The chase began near N. 22nd and W. Capitol, ending in the area of N. 52nd and W. Custer.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee’s 2022 Homicide Count Hits 224
It was an even deadlier 2022 in Milwaukee than first thought. The unofficial homicide count in Milwaukee now stands at 224. Police reported a pair of homicides on Friday and Saturday which drove the numbers higher. Milwaukee Police say 2022 set a record for homicides. This year’s 224 is more...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha missing 15-year-old sought by police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police asked for help locating a missing girl, 15, last seen Monday evening, Jan. 2. Police said Jada Wilson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when she left her home with her dog (a tan pit bull) after "talking about self-harm." It's unclear where she was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
WISN
Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
ABC7 Chicago
Family wants 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom over VR headset to stay in jail
MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee family is speaking out after a 10-year-old boy killed his mother because she wouldn't give him a virtual reality headset. The family told ABC affiliate WISN-TV he was being treated for behavioral issues at the time. "We've been pretty much shaken, shaken to our core," said...
Family Of 10-Year-Old Milwaukee Boy Charged With Fatally Shooting His Mother Reveals More Details About The Startling Case
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged with first-degree homicide for killing his mother earlier this month. Now, his family is speaking out.
