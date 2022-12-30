ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WausauPilot

Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dangerous car chase ends in crash, one suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a dangerous car chase that took place on Monday, Jan. 2 around 9:48 p.m. The chase began near 43rd and Villard and ended near 43rd and Silver Spring, when the suspect's car hit another car that was occupied. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. A gun and suspected drugs were found.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee’s 2022 Homicide Count Hits 224

It was an even deadlier 2022 in Milwaukee than first thought. The unofficial homicide count in Milwaukee now stands at 224. Police reported a pair of homicides on Friday and Saturday which drove the numbers higher. Milwaukee Police say 2022 set a record for homicides. This year’s 224 is more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha missing 15-year-old sought by police

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police asked for help locating a missing girl, 15, last seen Monday evening, Jan. 2. Police said Jada Wilson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when she left her home with her dog (a tan pit bull) after "talking about self-harm." It's unclear where she was...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis

MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
MILWAUKEE, WI

