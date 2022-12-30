When it comes to state taxes, there won’t be too much change until the new tax year begins. Brett Nikkel is a Professional CPA with Van Maanen, Siestra, Meyer, and Nikkel in Pella, and says major laws passed in the Iowa Legislature will take effect at the beginning of the new year, mainly relating to no more state taxes on retirement income, and significant reductions to income taxes that will be phased in over several years. Nikkel says it will be a good time to check on potential changes that can be made to income or investments based on the laws. Hear more about preparing for tax season on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast.

