Huskers travel to Michigan State Tuesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska looks to extend its two-game win streak on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the Huskers travel to East Lansing, Mich., for a matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. Tipoff from the Breslin Center is set for shortly after 6 p.m. (central) and the game and the contest will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
Lincoln High sweeps the HAC Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High dominated the Heartland Athletic Conference Holiday Tournament over the weekend. Both the girls and boys team took home championships on Saturday. The Lincoln High boys took down Lincoln Southeast 58-55. Lincoln High built a 13-point fourth quarter lead and never gave it up. The...
NSP urges caution traveling in Nebraska as winter storm approaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central...
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach prepares for busy start to 2023
Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Trucks gathered at Shoemaker's in west Lincoln as a winter storm began battering Nebraska. The next legislative session starts in a matter of days and...
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
New state senators talk priorities in the upcoming session
Dozens of hikers participated in "First Day Hikes" across the state. About 50 visitors came out to Schramm State Park for the “First Day Hike” to get a breath of fresh air and trudge through the wet paths leading up the park’s hills. Lincoln Police make arrest...
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach prepares for busy start to 2023. From January through November of 2022, Matt Talbot served over 165,000 meals to members of the Lincoln community.
Winter storm hinders truck drivers
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
Lincoln Boy Scouts pick up used Christmas trees
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - House to house, tree to tree. The Boy Scouts of Troop 8 bring a different kind of Christmas present to the table: it’s not what they leave behind, but what they take off your hands. “With Christmas trees, we just want to keep them out...
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve. According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31. Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back...
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for assaulting another man on New Year’s Eve. Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, two officers were walking near 14th and O Streets. According to LPD, one of the officers saw a man, identified as 21-year-old Damian Robles, punch another man who then fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.
Lincoln Library celebrates “Noon Year’s Eve” party
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln library held a new years celebration for those with little ones not looking to stay up until midnight tonight. At exactly 12 p.m., Anderson Library erupted with cheers and the squeals of noisemakers as balloons rained from the ceiling to the ground. It was...
Lincoln Police make arrest in overnight shooting on Vine Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest in connection with a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. LPD arrested 36-year-old Frederick Gooch of Lincoln for first degree assault, second degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony at 5:16 p.m. Sunday.
LPD: 3 teenagers accused of stealing car involved in a hit & run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes three teenagers stole a car that was involved in a hit and run crash minutes later. Monday afternoon, around 3:52 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to 10th and B Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle. LPD said responding officers...
