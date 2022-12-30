ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Cent. Arkansas 79, OT

FLORIDA GULF COAST (12-3) Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Rivers 4-7 0-0 8, Bishop 3-6 2-2 9, Catto 3-6 2-3 11, Thompson 5-16 5-6 19, Johnston 4-15 0-0 11, Weir 8-11 5-7 22, Largie 1-2 0-5 2. Totals 29-68 14-23 84. CENT. ARKANSAS (5-10) Hunter 7-16 0-0 15, Olowokere 4-9 0-0...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Porterville Recorder

No. 20 Missouri visits No. 13 Arkansas following Brown's 30-point showing

Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Missouri takes on the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks after Kobe Brown scored 30 points in Missouri's 89-75 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Razorbacks have gone 7-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 12.2 turnovers per...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Porterville Recorder

Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

Southern U. 77, Texas Southern 76, OT

SOUTHERN U. (5-9) Reynolds 3-5 4-6 10, Williams 1-7 1-3 3, Byrd 2-7 4-4 8, Etienne 7-11 0-0 18, Whitley 2-6 5-5 9, Lyons 5-14 3-5 16, Jari.Wilkens 1-4 1-2 3, Ndumanya 4-7 1-1 9, Jaro.Wilkens 0-1 0-0 0, Woods 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-65 20-28 77.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy