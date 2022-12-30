ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

Percentages: FG .486, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 3-10, Hunter 2-6, A.Holiday 1-2, Murray 1-4, Collins 1-5, Griffin 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic, Murray). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, Okongwu...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
BATON ROUGE, LA
ALABAMA A&M 66, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59

ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .295, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Ware 2-2, Harris 2-6, Greene 2-7, Reinhart 2-9, Curry 0-1, Milton 0-1, Virden 0-4, Doss 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reinhart 2, Greene). Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet 2, Ware...
ALABAMA STATE
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
GRAMBLING, LA
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48

Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
NASHVILLE, TN
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100

MIAMI (110) Butler 2-8 5-8 9, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Adebayo 12-19 7-8 31, Herro 7-15 4-4 23, Lowry 2-6 0-0 6, D.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Strus 4-9 2-2 13, O.Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Oladipo 6-11 2-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 20-24 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (100) Mann...
Portland 135, Detroit 106

Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)14-08001. 2. Stanford15-17682. 3. Ohio State15-07294. 4....
TENNESSEE STATE
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavaliers top Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell’s total matched the eighth-highest in league history and marked the most points by...
MINNESOTA STATE
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY
Perfect at Polly: Panthers win Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational

It was a tale of two halves for the Porterville High boys basketball team Friday night in the 71st annual Polly Wilhelmsen championship game. The first half PHS was outrebounded and outhustled by a much bigger Redwood team, which led to a 27-17 halftime deficit. In the 2nd half PHS picked up its intensity and took the game to Redwood, using full court pressure to turn the tide and win its third ever Polly championship 55-43 at Charles Marshall Court in Visalia.
PORTERVILLE, CA

