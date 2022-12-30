Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
Percentages: FG .486, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 3-10, Hunter 2-6, A.Holiday 1-2, Murray 1-4, Collins 1-5, Griffin 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic, Murray). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, Okongwu...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 66, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .295, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Ware 2-2, Harris 2-6, Greene 2-7, Reinhart 2-9, Curry 0-1, Milton 0-1, Virden 0-4, Doss 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reinhart 2, Greene). Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet 2, Ware...
Porterville Recorder
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
Porterville Recorder
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
MIAMI (110) Butler 2-8 5-8 9, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Adebayo 12-19 7-8 31, Herro 7-15 4-4 23, Lowry 2-6 0-0 6, D.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Strus 4-9 2-2 13, O.Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Oladipo 6-11 2-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 20-24 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (100) Mann...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 135, Detroit 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...
Porterville Recorder
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse
Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
Porterville Recorder
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)14-08001. 2. Stanford15-17682. 3. Ohio State15-07294. 4....
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavaliers top Bulls 145-134 in OT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell’s total matched the eighth-highest in league history and marked the most points by...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
Porterville Recorder
Perfect at Polly: Panthers win Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational
It was a tale of two halves for the Porterville High boys basketball team Friday night in the 71st annual Polly Wilhelmsen championship game. The first half PHS was outrebounded and outhustled by a much bigger Redwood team, which led to a 27-17 halftime deficit. In the 2nd half PHS picked up its intensity and took the game to Redwood, using full court pressure to turn the tide and win its third ever Polly championship 55-43 at Charles Marshall Court in Visalia.
