Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Shocking Moment With Brock Lesnar
The quality of a rivalry can be spoken to by the number of moments the phrase "shocking moment" brings to mind. With Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, one might jump to their classic WWE WrestleMania 19 match, which saw Lesnar botch a shooting star press. But recently on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle described a shocking moment with Lesnar that happened off-camera.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Gives Resignation For Ryback Trademark
Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed on Friday via social media, that WWE has given up the ownership of the "Ryback" trademark. The promotion recently gave their resignation for the trademark, which now Ryback will own the ring name once the United States Patent and Trademark Office makes it official. "WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
Tony Khan wishes a recently-released AEW star well
When it was announced that the then Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham was one of the few ROH performers to remain under contract with the promotion when Tony Khan purchased the brand from Sinclair Broadcasting, it drew heavy speculation from fans of AEW about his future. Would “The Octopus” perform a regular role on AEW television, as was initially the case in the lead-up to Death Before Dishonor, or would he fade into the background and have to instead continue to defend the strap across the indies and in his own promotion, Terminus?
wrestlinginc.com
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Comments On Being Chosen For Japanese Legend's Retirement Match
When Sting and The Great Muta feuded in WCW in 1989, it was as if they were made for each other: two hyper-athletic, face-painted heavyweights who looked like superheroes flying through the air as they did battle. Despite only being in the same ring sparingly ever since Muta's departure from WCW in 1990, they've been linked ever since.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Looks Back On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
Eric Bischoff thinks Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE is one of the top wrestling stories of 2022 and ranks it at #5. The most newsworthy stories were the topic at hand on the latest "Strictly Business" podcast and Bischoff commented on how fascinating of a move it was on Banks and Naomi's part.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Says NJPW 'Drove Away' Recent WWE Signing
JONAH turned heads on December 19 when he made his return to WWE on "Raw." The 34-year-old Australian was making a splash on the indie scene as of late following his WWE release in August 2021. In 2022 alone, JONAH competed in over 40 matches for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also took part in the 2022 G1 Climax tournament where he scored a major upset victory over Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake The Snake Reveals Apology He Received From The Ultimate Warrior
Jake "The Snake" Roberts was set to work a top-level program with The Ultimate Warrior following SummerSlam 1991. However, Warrior would end up fired by Vince McMahon immediately after the main event of WWE's summer spectacular, as a result of Warrior's alleged actions right before the match. This firing led to Roberts not being put in the high-paying spot he had been promised. The two men didn't speak for years, and while hosting "The Snake Pit," Roberts revealed what Warrior said in apology when both attended the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Confirms Location Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Let the speculation for Wrestle Kingdom 17 continue, as Sasha Banks has a close friend who is also in Tokyo. Banks at the very least will not be flying solo in Japan, as Naomi took to Instagram to share her location. Sure enough, "The Boss'" former tag team partner is in Japan, likely to support her friend in whatever she ends up doing at NJPW's biggest show of the year.
Comments / 0