Montgomery, AL

Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

Percentages: FG .486, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 3-10, Hunter 2-6, A.Holiday 1-2, Murray 1-4, Collins 1-5, Griffin 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic, Murray). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, Okongwu...
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
GRAMBLING, LA
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Portland 135, Detroit 106

Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...
Liberty 77, Lipscomb 48

LIPSCOMB (8-7) Ognacevic 1-4 2-2 5, Asadullah 1-4 1-4 3, Benham 3-6 0-0 8, Boyd 0-4 1-2 1, Pruitt 2-4 1-2 5, Clark 5-8 1-1 12, Asman 3-8 0-0 6, Schner 2-5 1-2 6, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Murr 0-0 2-2 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 48.
NASHVILLE, TN
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BUFFALO, NY
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)14-08001. 2. Stanford15-17682. 3. Ohio State15-07294. 4....
TENNESSEE STATE
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game

Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Today in Sports History-Smith ties record with six TD passes

1970 — The Minnesota Vikings become the first expansion team to win the NFL title by beating the Cleveland Browns 27-7 in 8-degree temperatures in Bloomington, Minn. 1970 — Kansas City’s defense, highlighted by four interceptions, three in the final quarter, carries the Chiefs to a 17-7 victory over Oakland Raiders in the last AFL title game.
TEXAS STATE
Perfect at Polly: Panthers win Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational

It was a tale of two halves for the Porterville High boys basketball team Friday night in the 71st annual Polly Wilhelmsen championship game. The first half PHS was outrebounded and outhustled by a much bigger Redwood team, which led to a 27-17 halftime deficit. In the 2nd half PHS picked up its intensity and took the game to Redwood, using full court pressure to turn the tide and win its third ever Polly championship 55-43 at Charles Marshall Court in Visalia.
PORTERVILLE, CA

