Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in 6th NFL season

Longtime backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs was picked up from the Detroi t Lions practice squad by the Tennessee Titans a little over a week ago . Perhaps, even to his own surprise, Dobbs saw his name in the starting lineup for “Thursday Night Football” against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 27-year-old Dobbs, coincidentally out of Tennessee, was drafted in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been bouncing around the NFL like a ping-pong ball ever since.

But on Thursday night all of that changed as Dobbs got the nod over the Titans’ usual backup Malik Willis , who has struggled greatly in the passing game.

This sudden new reality for Dobbs included the fact he would be without the friendly services of all-world running back Derrick Henry. It didn’t seem to matter because Dobbs showed up and has been playing one heck of a game.

Making the quantum leap from the practice squad in Detroit to the prime-time spotlight against “America’s Team” seems to have had zero effect on Dobbs, who threw his first career touchdown pass in his first career NFL start.

Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in first NFL start

The reason any of this is even happening is due to Ryan Tannehill being placed on injured reserve and the Titans opting into any and all options as they will have a few extra days to prepare for a division title showdown with the feisty Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

However, no matter how things end up shaking out the rest of the way against the Cowboys, Joshua Dobbs has already had himself a night after throwing all of 17 passes in six seasons as an NFL player .

