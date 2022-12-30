ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slew of Pistons, Magic Players Suspended After Bench-Clearing Scuffle

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The NBA acted quickly in handing down suspensions from Wednesday night’s in-game fight.

The NBA has made its decision official on discipline following an in-game fight between members of the Magic and Pistons on Wednesday night.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes was levied a three-game suspension for his punch of Magic forward Moe Wagner.

Wagner earned a two-game suspension for his retaliation, while a host of other players earned one-game suspensions, including Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo, and eight Magic players.

Orlando’s Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., R.J.  Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield will all sit out one game.

The play took place near the end of the second quarter in Detroit’s 121–101 victory on Wednesday. Hayes and Wagner were chasing down a loose ball along the sideline when Wagner elbowed Hayes into the Pistons’ bench. Diallo took offense to Wagner’s action and shoved him, and then Hayes grazed Wagner with a punch in the back of the head.

Wagner, Hayes and Diallo were all ejected from the game.

The ugly scene was a culmination of a frustrating first half for the Magic, who trailed by 19 at halftime after a poor opening two frames on both ends of the floor. The second half didn’t get any better, as they lost the game by 20.

