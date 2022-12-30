Read full article on original website
Related
Tree Hugger
What to See in the Night Sky for January 2023
A very happy New Year and welcome to 2023! January is typically pretty light on exciting-night-sky reasons to get outside—and for those of us in parts of the Northern Hemisphere under a deep freeze, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Luckily, the first month of this year is spoiling us with a slate of celestial wonders ranging from a potentially naked-eye comet to a meteor shower prone to slinging spectacular fireballs. Wishing you clear skies!
13 full moons, including 4 supermoons and a blue moon, will shine in 2023
Sky watchers will get an extra treat in 2023, with 13 full moons on tap, including four big “supermoons” and one “blue moon.” There’s also a partial solar eclipse coming in the new year, but that will have limited visibility in the eastern United States.
First meteor shower of 2023 is already here: How to watch Quadrantids meteor shower peak
Considered one of the best meteor showers, the Quadrantids is rare because its peak only lasts a few hours.
January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch
If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
Comet That Only Orbits the Sun Every 50,000 Years Expected to Be Visible From Earth
The skies are preparing to gift us with a celestial delight only visible every 50,000 years. According to astronomers, we have the chance to see this highly rare comet with the naked eye. The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was reportedly spotted by the astronomical survey known as Zwicky Transient...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
All planets in the solar system visible in night sky at same time on Wednesday
Every planet in the solar system was visible in the night sky simultaneously on Wednesday, which is regarded by experts as a rare astronomical event. Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars could all be seen in that order in the northern hemisphere with the naked eye, starting from the south-western horizon and moving east.
This Beautiful JWST Photo Reveals A Wreath Of Stars and Dazzling Swirls
NASA has released another photo showing the absolute wonder of space. Taken from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the new image shows off a festive wreath that looks like a magical star for us laymen and offers unique opportunities for scientists to learn more about black hole growth and star formation.
LOOK: ‘Lightsaber’ Spotted on Martian Surface in New Pic From NASA
As it turns out, you don’t have to venture to a galaxy far, far away to find evidence of the Jedi. It’s right here in the Milky Way. More specifically, on the surface of our celestial neighbor, Mars. Well, sort of. When NASA posted an image documenting the recent efforts of the Perseverance rover (Percy, for short), Star Wars fans couldn’t help but point out that its sample tube looked a lot like an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.
WHSV
First full moon of the year comes this week
(WHSV) - It’s a busy start to 2023 as there are several interesting events this week. This includes the first full moon of the year occurring and Earth reaching its closest point to the Sun. THE MOON AND MARS. On Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located not far...
January skywatching: Chance to see new comet, planetary close encounters
The New Year kicks off with some exciting stuff for stargazers, including the opportunity to witness a newly discovered comet as it zooms its way through our solar system. In addition to the comet, January’s night skies in the Northern Hemisphere will bring the full Wolf Moon, bright winter stars shining in beloved constellations, and the moon and several planets appearing to get extra close, according to NASA.
CBS News
Look up to see January's first celestial event
MIAMI - Look to the sky this week for the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers. The celestial event is typically among the strongest meteor showers and is expected to peak overnight on January 3 and 4, according to the American Meteor Society. Sky-gazers in the Northern Hemisphere can best view the shower between the late-night hours of Tuesday and dawn on Wednesday.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Bright green comet not seen since last ice age will be visible in January
TEMPLE, Texas — Those who happen to look up into the night sky this January and February may be able to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, a newly discovered comet passing through the solar system. Once-in-a-lifetime may even be an understatement, as the comet's estimated 50,000 year period means...
The best meteor showers to watch in 2023
Happening to witness a bright, beautiful meteor streaking through the night is always a magical experience. But getting the chance to see many meteors fill the sky at the same time can be even more enchanting, if you know the right time to look up. We get that chance on...
Dozens of ‘spectacular’ shooting stars on display across night sky tonight
One of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year peaks this week, offering skygazers the chance to see dozens of ‘shooting stars’ illuminate the night sky.The Quadrantids are set to peak on 3-4 January 2023, but the first meteors have already begun to pepper the Earth’s atmosphere.The phenomenon is a result of the Earth passing through the debris left behind the asteroid (196256) 2003 2003 EH1, which was first observed by Chinese astronomers more than 500 years ago.Anyone hoping to see the first major meteor shower of the year will not need any specialist equipment, however clear skies are...
First meteor shower of 2023 to light up the night sky
The first meteor shower of the year will delight skygazers as it lights up the night on Tuesday.The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of January 3 and with clear skies will be visible until the early morning of January 4.It is among the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, and could reach a maximum rate of 110 meteors per hour.Quadrantids are blue meteors with fine trains that appear to come from the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper.Meteors are pieces of debris which enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second...
Mercury retrograde move over for Earth at Perihelion Day on January 4th
Perihelion Day explanation and how to observe the date. Mercury retrograde happens when the planet appears to be orbiting backward and people say strange things happen to them on the earth. You may be familiar with this phenomenon which took place in September of last year and began again on December 29 2022 but have you heard of Earth at Perihelion? This is the scientific definition for the moment in time when our earth or other.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Quadrantids meteor shower to peak next week with 120 shooting stars per hour
Eyes to the skies - the new year brings with it an opportunity to see a spectacular sight in the night sky. A set of shooting stars called the Quadrantids appear every January. The meteor shower produces up to 120 meteors an hour. They are active between December 28 and...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0