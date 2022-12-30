Read full article on original website
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
fox4beaumont.com
Marshals Service provides new details about arrest of fugitive killer Matthew Edgar
SABINE COUNTY — Matthew Edgar is preparing to stand before a judge in Sabine County for his formal sentencing on a murder conviction. The last time the jury came down with a verdict and the judge sentenced him, Edgar was a fugitive from justice, having skipped out on the last days of his trial.
kjas.com
Hemphill courthouse was locked down with heavy law enforcement presence
The Sabine County Courthouse was locked down and there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Tuesday as they awaited the arrival of convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar for his 1:00 p.m. hearing. Edgar was to formally receive his guilty verdict, his 99 year life sentence, and to hear victim impact statements from the family of Livye Lewis.
Sabine County murderer recaptured; Victims friends speak out
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer was finally arrested after being on the run for a year. Matthew Edgar was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home and is now sitting in Sabine County Jail. Edgar has been convicted of killing his...
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
KFDM-TV
Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son
JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
KLTV
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
kjas.com
New details learned in Edgar capture, will appear before judge on Tuesday
Sabine County District Attorney Paul Robbins said Friday that convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar, of Hemphill, will appear in court on Tuesday before a District Judge and officially be sentenced to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In January of this year, Edgar was found guilty of the October 31st,...
Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured
JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured. It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
kjas.com
Routine traffic stop results in late evening arrest in Newton County
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m., Newton County Precinct 1 Constable Colton Havard was patrolling the area of County Road 4000 & 4101, south of Trout Creek, when he conducted a traffic stop on a GMC SUV for several traffic violations. Havard said a search of the suspect's...
Officials: East Texas fugitive convicted of killing his girlfriend was found back porch of Sabine County home
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer who was arrested Thursday night after being been on the run for nearly a year was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home, not far from his family’s property, officials said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s...
Texas fugitive who skipped out during girlfriend's murder trial found
Matthew Edgar just stopped showing up to his trial.
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
Louisiana couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child.
KTBS
2 in custody in death of Natchitoches toddler
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a toddler on Christmas day. Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, both of Natchitoches, are charged with negligent homicide, a NPD spokesman said Wednesday in a news release. Both were booked into the Natchitoches...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
KSLA
Zwolle man already under probation arrested for allegedly having guns, large amount of drugs
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana probation and parole agent went to perform a compliance check and allegedly discovered a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the suspect’s home. On Dec. 28, a Louisiana probation and parole agent attempted to arrest Larry Maurice Malmay, 46, after reportedly discovering...
scttx.com
WSCVFD Activity Report Includes Car Crash, House Fire
January 2, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had a single vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West on the night of Friday December 30, 2022. The driver was westbound towards Nacogdoches when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Responders set up traffic control and assisted with getting the vehicle out of the trees and were present until the scene was clear.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now Under a Tornado Watch
A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 pm tonight for several counties in Deep East Texas. The cities of Lufkin and Nacogdoches are included in this watch. The Tornado Watch includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, San Augustine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties in the Pineywoods. According to the Storm Prediction...
