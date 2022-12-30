Read full article on original website
Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Halifax County cleared
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this crash has been cleared. Drivers on US-58 westbound in Halifax County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. Authorities say it happened near Flint Rock Road, and as of 5:09 a.m., all west lanes are closed. Stay with 10...
One dead, three taken to hospital after car crash in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a two-car accident resulting in a fatality on U.S. 29 south. The accident happened on Sunday at 03:45 am. Thomasville officers responded to U.S. 29 south near National Highway in reference to a crash involving two cars. A 2020...
Yadkin County home destroyed in fire
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
One person killed in Thomasville crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
2 buildings struck in New Year’s Day crashes in Greensboro, fire department says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two separate buildings were struck in separate crashes in Greensboro on New Year’s Day, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The first crash occurred at around 1:32 a.m. at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road. The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire officials. It’s not […]
25-year-old woman shot, killed on New Year’s Day in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At 6:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to the 100 block of Capitol Lodging Court after getting a report about an unconscious woman. At the scene, police found Dasia Jenis Gentry, 25, of Winston-Salem, in a room suffering […]
Missing 17-year-old found safely
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a teenager, reported missing on New Year's Day, has been found safe. Crews had been looking for the teen, who they said has a cognitive impairment, since Sunday morning, after he was reported missing from his home on Darrell Davis Road in Burlington.
High-speed chase in Forsyth County; suspect wanted out of Rockingham County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies. At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County. Patrolling deputies say they […]
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
Former Burlington Assistant Police Chief dies
Steve Black served the Burlington Police Department for more than 30 years. He died Dec. 30.
Winston-Salem police investigating a drive-by shooting that led to a car crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are investigating a car crash that started with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers said they were first called to Gilmer Avenue about a car that hit a power hole just after 1 a.m. Two people were inside the vehicle, and the...
1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
