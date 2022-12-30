GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two separate buildings were struck in separate crashes in Greensboro on New Year’s Day, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The first crash occurred at around 1:32 a.m. at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road. The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire officials. It’s not […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO