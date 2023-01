Another strong defensive performance in the first half was more than enough for the Riverhawks to enter the new year with a lopsided victory. Ridgeline limited Juan Diego to 14 points during the opening 16 minutes of action and coasted to a 67-47 win over the host Soaring Eagle in a non-region boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon in Draper.

DRAPER, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO