Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Bank of India pushes for global regulatory efforts over digital asset industry
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its latest financial stability report with digital currencies coming under the spotlight. The report was laced with positivity despite the negative macroeconomic trends that threatened the global financial systems. RBI’s report noted that “the Indian economy and domestic financial system remain resilient” in the face of “strong global headwinds.”
coingeek.com
How do you like those mangoes? Avraham Eisenberg arrested and charged with fraud, but his legal headaches are only getting started
The murky world of crypto criminality appears poised to anoint its newest high-profile jailbird, with the news that Avraham ‘Avi’ Eisenberg has been the latest member of the disparate crypto crime cartel to be ensnared by the long arm of U.S. law enforcement. The self-described “applied game theorist” and cryptocurrency trader was apprehended while on the lam in Puerto Rico on Monday evening, with a now unsealed complaint revealing that Eisenberg has been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan with commodities fraud and commodities manipulation in relation to the well-publicized Mango Markets exploit in October, that saw the Solana-powered “decentralized” digital asset exchange run by Mango DAO drained of more than $110 million.
coingeek.com
China’s CBDC wallet utilizes AliPay’s red packets to boost adoption amid stiff competition
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is looking for new ways to make the digital yuan the primary means of making payments in the country. According to the South China Morning Post, the latest trick in the PBoC’s playbook is borrowing a leaf from AliPay’s red packet feature, which bears similarities to the centuries-old Chinese tradition. Traditionally, Chinese residents send red cash-filled envelopes to family and friends with good wishes ahead of the year.
coingeek.com
FTX lawyer Dan Friedberg’s ties to fake electronics website has online poker echoes
FTX’s former compliance chief Daniel S. Friedberg hasn’t yet been charged for his role in the digital asset exchange’s downfall, but his history repping criminal online poker sites seems destined to catch up with him eventually. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the all-thumbs trading history...
coingeek.com
Power Users of Bitcoin – Mungojelly
This is the latest article in a series where we interview actual users of Bitcoin SV (BSV) applications to understand which applications they use, their pain points, and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. This series intends to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just entrepreneurs and developers.
coingeek.com
Blockchain for government and enterprise projects: Simit Naik speaks at Philippine Blockchain Week
NChain’s Simit Naik recently attended Philippine Blockchain Week and gave a talk on blockchain for enterprise and government projects. Naik introduces himself as the Director of the Commercial and Strategy team at nChain. The company’s mission is to secure the internet of value and build the foundations to allow governments and enterprises to exchange data and value.
coingeek.com
Scammers target FTX collapse victims by mimicking US State Department
Oregon’s Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) has warned digital currency investors to do their due diligence before investing in any scheme, given the high spate of fraud plaguing the industry. The financial watchdog disclosed the warning on its official website, listing some of the tactics employed by scammers. One...
Comments / 0