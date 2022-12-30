ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western PA boasts the number 1 basketball team in the nation

By Jeff Hathhorn
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It’s been a rough few years for local college basketball, except for one place.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The number one men’s team in the nation.

It’s the first time IUP has been ranked this high since the 1995, which is also the last time a team from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference was ranked number one. The Crimson Hawks were number one for 11 consecutive weeks during the 1994-95 season.

The 10-0 Hawks moved up after defending national champions Northwest Missouri State had its 21-game winning streak snapped. IUP advanced to the Final Four last season finishing 33-2.

Defense again is the calling card for former Pitt assistant and Kennedy Catholic graduate Joe Lombardi. IUP leads Division 2 in field goal percentage defense (35.2) and third nationally in scoring defense (57.6).

Back from a season-ending injury Shawndale Jones, from the Kiski School, leads IUP in scoring at 21 points, five rebounds and three assists a game. Erie Strong Vincent graduate Dave Morris has 29 made threes and scoring at 16.7 points a game. Tomiwa Sulalman is at 12.5 points and 8.1 rebounds and Sharon’s Ethan Porterfield is 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

In his 17 th season, Lombardi is 377-106 with 11 NCAA tournament appearances and six PSAC tournament titles, including last season.

The Crimson Hawks host Millersville Friday at 5p, their first game as the number one team in Division 2 in 27 years.

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”

As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues since December....
wccsradio.com

TERRY W. STIFFLER, 70

Terry W. Stiffler, 70, of Penn Run, PA died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Alvin C. and Ellen “Jane” (Dishong) Stiffler, he was born on June 22, 1952 in Spangler, PA. Terry was a Marion Center High School graduate of 1970. He attended courses in Criminology at IUP.
PENN RUN, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
ALTOONA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves

Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
MARS, PA
PublicSource

Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision

The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH

More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
TARENTUM, PA
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

