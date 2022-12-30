Read full article on original website
Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Woman, 19, repeatedly stabbed, beaten with bat in Queens: police
NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat in Queens on Monday evening, police said. She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Police said early Tuesday that she was in critical but stable condition. Police took […]
Man slashed by driver who almost ran him over in Manhattan: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face by an assailant that almost ran him over while crossing the street in Manhattan on Friday, police said. A 36-year-old man was crossing 34th Street when a driver almost hit him with his vehicle around 4:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim threw his hands up at the driver nearly hitting him and walked away toward 10th Avenue, police said. The assailant then left his vehicle to chase after the victim and slashed him on the right side of his face before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
NYC's 1st homicide of 2023: Loved ones want justice after man killed, girlfriend stabbed
The victim's friends and neighbors say neither he nor his girlfriend deserved this and they want to see the person or people who did this held accountable.
Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge
She was taken to a hospital, then vanished after being discharged. The family of Samantha Denise Primus is desperately looking for her. Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge. She was taken to a hospital, then vanished after being discharged. The family of Samantha Denise Primus is desperately looking...
VIDEO: Woman wanted in violent attempted robbery at Bronx fried chicken joint
Officials are looking to identify a woman wanted in an attempted robbery that occurred at a Bronx fried chicken joint last month, authorities said.
Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
79-Year-Old NYC Jeweler Clinging to Life After $100K Robbery Beating
A 79-year-old man has been in the intensive care unit with a brain bleed since a pair of violent robbers beat the grandfather and longtime Brooklyn jewelry store owner in a $100,000 heist. Shawn Cohen said his father, Manny, was trying to lock up the store in Prospect Lefferts Gardens...
22 injured in Manhattan after SUV slams into restaurant: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Twenty-two people, including three young girls, were injured Monday night when a crash caused an SUV to jump a curb and slam into an Inwood restaurant, according to authorities. One of the drivers fled the scene after the chain-reaction collision, sparking a police search that remained ongoing Tuesday, officials said. The […]
Man, 27, sought in Bronx hit-and-run that left woman critically injured
The NYPD is searching for a 27-year-old man wanted for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision last month in the Bronx, authorities said.
Firetruck stuck in Brooklyn sinkhole after responding to broken water line
A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said. Firetruck stuck in Brooklyn sinkhole after responding …. A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said. Investigators dig into past...
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Police Department officer was attacked by a man who threw a pair of metal scissors at the officer inside a Bronx subway station. The attack occurred on Thursday at around 9 pm inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station. According to detectives, the scissors struck the officer, who was on patrol at the time, in the face. The suspect fled the scene. Police are asking members of the public for assistance with identifying the male subject, a black man wearing blue pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was The post NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities. Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. […]
Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building
The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
