NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face by an assailant that almost ran him over while crossing the street in Manhattan on Friday, police said. A 36-year-old man was crossing 34th Street when a driver almost hit him with his vehicle around 4:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim threw his hands up at the driver nearly hitting him and walked away toward 10th Avenue, police said. The assailant then left his vehicle to chase after the victim and slashed him on the right side of his face before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO