Madison, WI

nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Restaurant owner hit in face after trying to stop suspect from stealing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of a restaurant on Madison’s west side was hurt on New Years Eve after trying to stop someone from stealing, according to police. In the incident report released Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said the owner of the restaurant on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road was trying to stop a woman from allegedly taking money out of a tip jar and nabbing a customer’s food.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Garver Feed Mill to host Late Winter Market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Garver Feed Mill will begin the new year by hosting the Late Winter Market. The weekly market is run by the Dane County Farmer’s Market (DCFM) and takes place each Saturday from Jan. 7 to April 8, 8 a.m. to noon. The market’s vendors will...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Dells Police continue search efforts for missing man

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is continuing its search for a missing man who was last seen over the weekend. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the police department said cell phone data and other evidence has prompted it to search for Matthew Haas in a wooded area along the Wisconsin River in the Wisconsin Dells. Officials searched this area the night the 37-year-old was reported missing. Haas was last seen around midnight Jan. 1 in downtown Wisconsin Dells.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after being hit by vehicle in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 56-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, police stated. The Fitchburg Police Department said the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Syene Road, between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive. Police say the woman was...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building

If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Updated: Dec. 28,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI

