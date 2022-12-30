Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
Fire at Portage dairy plant started in room storing butter, firefighters report
PORTAGE, WI. (WMTV) - A fire at a Portage dairy plant was believed to have started in a room where butter was located, according to firefighters. The Portage Fire Department responded just after 9 p.m. Monday to Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) at 301 Brooks Street for a fire alarm.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, displaces Madison family on city’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four family members on Madison’s south side were displaced Sunday morning after a fire started in the walls of their home, according to Madison Fire Department. MFD said it responded just before 6 a.m. Sunday to calls of a fire on the 200 Block of...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
Beloit firefighters respond to record number of calls for third straight year
BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Beloit responded to a record high number of calls for the third year in a row. Crews responded to 7688 call in 2022, Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 said Monday. That’s up from 7462 calls in 2021 and 6628 in 2020. The firefighters staffed three engines and two ambulances. Union leaders said their members...
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle […]
MPD: Restaurant owner hit in face after trying to stop suspect from stealing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of a restaurant on Madison’s west side was hurt on New Years Eve after trying to stop someone from stealing, according to police. In the incident report released Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said the owner of the restaurant on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road was trying to stop a woman from allegedly taking money out of a tip jar and nabbing a customer’s food.
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Garver Feed Mill to host Late Winter Market
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Garver Feed Mill will begin the new year by hosting the Late Winter Market. The weekly market is run by the Dane County Farmer’s Market (DCFM) and takes place each Saturday from Jan. 7 to April 8, 8 a.m. to noon. The market’s vendors will...
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months. As of 4 p.m., he has been...
Wisconsin Dells Police continue search efforts for missing man
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is continuing its search for a missing man who was last seen over the weekend. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the police department said cell phone data and other evidence has prompted it to search for Matthew Haas in a wooded area along the Wisconsin River in the Wisconsin Dells. Officials searched this area the night the 37-year-old was reported missing. Haas was last seen around midnight Jan. 1 in downtown Wisconsin Dells.
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
One dead after being hit by vehicle in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 56-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, police stated. The Fitchburg Police Department said the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Syene Road, between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive. Police say the woman was...
Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
Man with scissors robs woman unloading groceries in Wisconsin, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin are investigating a robbery attempt that occurred while a woman was unloading groceries from her car in her garage. According to the Madison Police Department, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on December 28 on the 1000 block of Tony Drive.
4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old boy from Janesville was heading west on Highway 14 when...
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
