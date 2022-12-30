Paris Saint-Germain suffered a first defeat since March as the French champion lost 3-1 against Lens on New Year's Day. PSG was without Lionel Messi -- still absent following Argentina's World Cup victory -- and Neymar -- who was banned after receiving a red card against Strasbourg -- for Sunday's top-of-the-table game in Ligue 1, which marked the team's first loss in 32 games.

