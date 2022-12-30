Man fatally shot after violent struggle with police in Queens: NYPD

ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — Police fatally shot a man in Queens on Thursday night after a brief chase and struggle, NYPD officials confirmed.

A police sergeant and two officers were investigating a lobby on Beach 56th Street near Beach Channel Drive around 8 p.m. when at least two men took off running, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. Officers detained the first suspect and arrested him for allegedly having illegal drugs on him.

Police chased the second suspect. Officials said there was a violent struggle, which lasted at least 20 seconds, and an officer shot the suspect.

Police began performing life-saving efforts, but the man succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. The officer was also taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The identity of the suspect who died had not been released as of early Friday. A loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic gun was found on the suspect, officials said. Police said they do not believe the suspect fired the weapon.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

