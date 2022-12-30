photo credit: The entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch beginning Wednesday due to a heavy storm system expected to be as bad or worse than Saturday's deluge and which will likely result in the loss of human life, according to a dire forecast update from the National Weather Service. The update issued Monday afternoon includes five key points, with the first one noting a "threat to life likely during this storm." Mudslides are anticipated due to saturated soil, and rapidly rising creeks and streams will pose additional dangers. A meteorologist shared the following observations in the forecast about the coming storm:...

18 MINUTES AGO