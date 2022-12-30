Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
kvrr.com
West Fargo Police Lieutenant Greg Warren to Retire After 48 Years In Law Enforcement
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — After 48 years on the job, West Fargo Police Lieutenant Greg Warren is retiring on Friday. Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975. He worked under four police chiefs and was once a...
kvrr.com
Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
kvrr.com
Local Veteran Moves “Operation Sleep Out” To Times Square To Help Ukraine
NEW YORK (KVRR) — “Operation Sleep Out” has moved from frigid Fargo to the bright lights of New York City. Local veteran and activist Mark J. Lindquist is on a mission to raise awareness and funds for supplies for the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russia.
kvrr.com
How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
kvrr.com
Woman Hit & Killed on I-29 South of Fargo on New Year’s Day is Identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota Highway Patrol releasing the name of a woman who was hit and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo on New Year’s Day. She is 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton...
kvrr.com
Swing Barrel Brewing celebrates NYE Iceland style!
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We’re seeing preparations and celebrations for 2023 across the globe, but a Moorhead brewery is doing something a little different than usual. Swing Barrel Brewing Company is celebrating the New Year’s countdown as if they are in Reykjavik, Iceland. Champagne was on the...
Comments / 0