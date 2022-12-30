ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

kvrr.com

Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Swing Barrel Brewing celebrates NYE Iceland style!

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We’re seeing preparations and celebrations for 2023 across the globe, but a Moorhead brewery is doing something a little different than usual. Swing Barrel Brewing Company is celebrating the New Year’s countdown as if they are in Reykjavik, Iceland. Champagne was on the...
MOORHEAD, MN

