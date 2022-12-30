ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Roundup: Hit-and-run injures Oxnard teen, youth home alone during break-in, more

By Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Evidence sought in hit-and-run that injured Oxnard teen

Oxnard authorities are seeking video and photos that might link a driver to a Christmas Day hit-and-run that seriously injured a teenage boy.

The 13-year-old had been riding his bike near Kentia Street and Kumquat Place shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Christmas Day, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The crossing is in a residential area on the south side of West Vineyard Avenue, west of H Street, in the Sierra Linda neighborhood.

The cyclist was hit by a black Dodge Charger, police say, and the driver fled the scene. The teen suffered significant injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center. He was said to be in stable condition.

Authorities said the driver was apparently fleeing from an earlier hit-and-run and was being followed by the victim of the prior incident.

The department's initial investigation indicated the driver of the Charger may have been involved in more crimes in the 24 hours preceding the hit-and-run.

Officers located a car and driver matching the description of the suspect. The ongoing investigation was turned over to traffic investigators.

As of midday Friday, no arrests had been made, said Sgt. Edgar Fernandez. Authorities have spoken with a person of interest.

"We believe we do have a suspect," he said. The department is gathering evidence for a possible arrest.

Police are seeking help from the public to find additional evidence that identifies the vehicle and the driver. Investigators are looking for original security video as well as cell phone video and photographs.

If you have such footage, you can email traffic investigator Alexis Arellano at alexis.arellano@oxnardpd.org for a link to upload the evidence. Arellano can also be reached at 805-718-3234.

Residents can also report information online at the department's website under the "report suspicious activity" link at oxnardpd.org .

A friend of the teen's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for medical expenses at https://gofund.me/97ea1556 .

Juvenile home alone during break-in

Ventura authorities received a 911 call Wednesday afternoon from a juvenile who was home alone when a stranger broke in.

The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lark Avenue, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The youth was hiding in a closet while calling for help, the agency said.

Officers arrived in about two minutes and detained a man, later identified as a 35-year-old transient, as he walked out of the house.

While in the residence, the man allegedly broke into bedroom doors and vandalized the home, causing more than $500 in damage, according to police.

Investigators learned the suspect had reportedly gone to at least one other home on the street, knocked on the door and claimed he was from the Ventura County Water Department when the homeowner answered the knock.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of prowling, felony vandalism and residential burglary. He remained in Ventura County jail Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Homeowner saw intruder on security cameras

Simi Valley authorities arrested an alleged burglar Wednesday who had been caught on camera by the homeowner.

The incident was reported on the 200 block of High Meadow Street. The owner, who was not home but was watching the stranger move through his house via security cameras, provided dispatchers with updates about the suspect's location in the residence.

Arriving officers found the suspect, a 28-year-old Burbank man, in the side yard of the home. He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and remained in Ventura County jail Thursday with bail set at $50,000.

Driver injured in Hwy 126 crash

A 59-year-old Fillmore woman suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 126 Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the woman had been driving alone in a 2007 Toyota Camry eastbound on the highway, east of Hall Road. The area is between Fillmore and Santa Paula.

For unknown reasons, her car swerved into westbound traffic lanes and hit a concrete wall, CHP officials said. A CHP officer on patrol saw the car blocking the left westbound lane. The driver was trapped in the car. City of Ventura firefighters extricated her from the vehicle and she was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor, CHP officials said.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to talk to an investigator with the CHP's Ventura-area office at 805-662-2640.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Hit-and-run injures Oxnard teen, youth home alone during break-in, more

