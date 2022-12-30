What to expect in 2023
Your usual newsletter writers are off today, but we've still got the weather.
Friday looks mostly cloudy with a high of 41. Conditions will remain relatively pleasant over the holiday weekend (though not quite as pleasant as Thursday, sorry). There is a chance of wintry mix Saturday night, aka New Year's Eve, which reminds us to remind you of the free bus rides starting at 8 p.m. that night, courtesy of Miller Lite. Here are the best routes for getting to the bars.
Looking ahead to 2023
- There's a lot happening in Milwaukee when it comes to commercial development. Here are the 10 things to keep an eye on in 2023.
- In the suburbs, several long-awaited projects are on track to be completed in 2023, from a new movie theater to luxury apartments.
- Columnist Alan Borsuk predicts these nine education issues will cause the most buzz in Madison over the coming months.
Looking back at 2022
- These were the Wisconsin sports moments of the year
- Yay: Here's a list of new sit-down restaurants that opened in 2022
- Boo: These Milwaukee restaurants permanently closed in 2022
The regular Daily Briefing will return in the new year.
