What to expect in 2023

Your usual newsletter writers are off today, but we've still got the weather.

Friday looks mostly cloudy with a high of 41. Conditions will remain relatively pleasant over the holiday weekend (though not quite as pleasant as Thursday, sorry). There is a chance of wintry mix Saturday night, aka New Year's Eve, which reminds us to remind you of the free bus rides starting at 8 p.m. that night, courtesy of Miller Lite. Here are the best routes for getting to the bars.

If someone forwarded this newsletter to you or you spotted it on the Journal Sentinel's homepage, you can sign up here to get it in your inbox every. single. morning.

Looking ahead to 2023

Looking back at 2022

The regular Daily Briefing will return in the new year.