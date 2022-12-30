ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Range scores 31, Alabama State defeats Lane 90-78

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Range scored 31 points as Alabama State beat Lane College 90-78 on Thursday night.

Range had seven rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (2-11). Duane Posey pitched in with 17 points with 13 rebounds. Antonio Madlock added 13 points as the Hornets ended a five-game losing streak.

The Dragons were led by Kylan Haywood with 23 points, four assists and four steals. Floyd Williams added 20 points, four steals and two blocks. Kelvin Allen had 15 points.

Alabama State hosts Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NTSB: Airline worker pulled into engine in fatal accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An airline ground crew worker was pulled into the engine of a plane during a fatal accident at an Alabama airport, authorities said. The National Transportation Safety Board released the additional information about the Saturday accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport that claimed the life of an employee for a subsidiary of American Airlines. The agency said in a statement that the “aircraft was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground support personnel was ingested into the engine.” The accident is under investigation and a preliminary report is expected in two or three weeks, the agency said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy