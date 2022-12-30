ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Whitaker
4d ago

Damn right! I’m not Hispanic but I understand completely what and why they are doing this! If you wait too long it will be swept under the rug like nothing happened! And there’s always the stereotypes.

love apache
4d ago

Justice for both families … I can’t believe it this guys still free celebrating Christmas and now new year too while 2 families are crying for those hard working people and irresponsible drunk man still free ???? The police still getting more evidence??? What about the video ? The Mercedes 2022 still more evidence that this man was speeding and killed 2 innocents 😡😡😡money buy everything, but not to sleep well with your remorse

ReesiePeeps
4d ago

I really hope these families have retained a lawyer and sue the living hell out of this kid, and any other parties involved, including his two businesses. Had it have been me, he would have already been served! Those who are standing up for these families need to lay on the local government until this kid is arrested and charged. How many fatalities does there have to be? Seriously, it’s disgraceful to Stamford to have so many. Washington Blvd, Hoyt St and Bedford St are notorious for drives who speed in excess of 50 miles an hour. Enough is enough!

