Boys Basketball Top 20, Jan. 3: Revamped version barely resembles preseason model

Roselle Catholic still holds the No. 1 spot despite a shaky start against national powerhouses already well into their seasons, and undefeated Camden remains at No. 2. After that, the NJ.com Top 20 might be only faintly recognizable to even the most ardent of followers. Many of the teams are the same as the ones that graced the original poll Dec. 14. It is the order that has been drastically altered after a flurry of early-season upsets.
Girls Bowling: 5 thoughts from the first month of the season

We have reached 2023, which means the first month of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are five thoughts from December’s action on the lanes. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Player of the Year race is wide open...
Can’t-miss girls basketball games for the week of Jan. 2

The girls basketball season is in full swing now that the holiday tournaments are over and the calendar has flipped to January. The first week of the new year features some big matchups that could have postseason implications as teams start to ramp up conference and division schedules.
Ringing in new year with bold predictions for the 2022-23 boys basketball season

The 2022-23 boys basketball season is not quite three weeks old and already we’re getting a little fidgety. The start of the NJSIAA state tournament is almost eight weeks away and county tournaments are also well in front of us, but that won’t stop the NJ.com boys basketball staff from projecting how things might unfold once we all reach those still-in-the-distance destinations.
Parsippany’s Brandon Hiltz named SFC Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year

Parsippany senior Brandon Hiltz was given the Super Football Conference’s Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The award honors DiGregorio, the former Nutley coach who passed away in 2021 after battling cancer. The award highlights DiGregorio’s qualities of community service, passion for learning and strength of character.
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win

Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase

Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
Hamilton defeats Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Brendan Colantoni scored twice for Nottingham in its 8-1 victory over Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Nottingham (3-2-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before adding four more goals in the third. Troy Callahan made 19 saves on 20 shots while Zachary Meseroll, Colin Doan, and Nikita Kuzmin each had one goal and two assists.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap

Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
