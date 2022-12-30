Read full article on original website
Man killed in hit-and-run on South Side; police searching for 4-5 men
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for several people wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on the South Side Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene. Police confirmed four to five people got out of the SUV and ran away.
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
Man falls from third floor of building near Chicago's downtown area: police
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after falling from the third floor of a building in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 7:52 p.m., police say officers were responding to a residential trespass in the 500 block of West Elm Street when they were waved down by a witness who saw an unknown man on the fifth floor balcony of a building jumping down to lower level balconies.
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Man killed, another wounded while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death and another was wounded while sitting in a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The man, whose age was unknown, was sitting with a 35-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street when three males got out of a gray Hyundai sedan and started shooting, police said.
Chicago shooting: 9-year-old boy dies after shot inside Far South Side home, police say
The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, according to Chicago police.
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Chicago Shooting: 9-year-old boy fatally shot on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police say. The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family. The child, who has been identified as Jarvis Watts, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Joyce said it is unclear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots. Detectives were still conducting interviews as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No gun had yet been recovered. "It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. A family member told CBS 2 the shooting was accidental.
Man shot dead on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Police said the victim, 52, was on the sidewalk on West Superior near South Lavergne around 4:18 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up with a gun. He was shot in the head and chest...
'He just started life': Young father hit, killed by driver who tried to flee in West Englewood
Police said the driver is in custody and charges are pending.
Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.
Chicago — A man escaped injury after at least two gunmen opened fire on him as he left a Mariano’s in West Town on Sunday evening, the same grocery store where a man was shot to death two weeks ago. Chicago police believe the two crimes are related, according to law enforcement sources.
New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
Chicago police: Man, 73, struck in head with screwdriver in Lakeview robbery
A 73-year-old man was struck in the head with a screwdriver during a robbery inside a Lakeview apartment building last Thursday, Chicago police said.
CPD: 9-year-old dies after being shot inside Washington Heights home
CHICAGO — A 9-year-old child has died after being shot inside a home in Washington Heights, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the incident happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street Sunday evening. Sources tell WGN the child was shot multiple times and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, […]
16-year-old boy charged with carjacking couple with kids in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two armed carjackings last month in Chicago. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the suspects who allegedly carjacked a couple on Dec. 15 in Lawndale, Chicago police said. During...
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
Three Chicago police officers suffer minor injuries in car accident
CHICAGO - Three Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries in an auto accident on New Year's Eve. The accident happened Saturday evening at 31st and Rhodes, the Chicago Fire Department said. No other information was available.
Group beats man, leaving him critically wound in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A man was beaten and critically wounded early Monday in the Lake View East neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 700 block of West Buckingham Place when he was approached by three males holding "blunt objects," according to Chicago police. After...
