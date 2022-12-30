Mel B’s daughter, Phoenix, recreates her Spice Girls looks in sexy photoshoot

Mel B’s daughter, Phoenix, has turned up the heat by recreating the singer’s spiciest ’90s looks.

Scary Spice’s eldest child brought social media followers behind the scenes of her photoshoot tribute to her mother, Melanie Brown, 47.

The 23-year-old executed three hot Spice Girls looks — one from the 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video; cover art for the 1997 “Spice Up Your Life” single; and the 1997 “Spice World” movie poster.

“Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997,” she captioned a TikTok this week.

The Mel B mini-me put together pieces that resembled her mom’s many iconic fashion looks — as she did not get to wear any original outfits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjU0DpKL1l

The sexy sneak peek attracted over 8 million views on TikTok, igniting nostalgic memories for many Spice Girls fans.

“😳 I’m old!!! Spice Girls was my first concert in high school 😂😂😂,” one commenter realized.

Another pointed out how much mother and daughter look alike, “Wow. You two are twins.”

Some feel like they watched Phoenix grow up. “Why do I feel like a proud auntie 😂😂,” one user wondered.

While many fans consider themselves “proud aunties,” they have two more little nieces to keep an eye on.

Mel B has three daughters. The former “America’s Got Talent” judge shares Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar; 15-year-old Angel with actor Eddie Murphy; and 11-year-old Madison with film producer Stephen Belafonte.

Despite Phoenix paying tribute to her Spice Girls days, the entertainer recently revealed her two youngest daughters don’t know anything about the iconic girl group .

She shared a clip on Instagram of herself asking her kids the lyrics to “Who Do You Think You Are” after they couldn’t recognize one of her biggest Spice Girls hits.