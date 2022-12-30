Drake men's basketball holds off Valparaiso in final game of 2022

The Drake men’s basketball team rebounded from a cold-shooting first half Thursday to beat Valparaiso 68-63 at the Knapp Center.

Drake shot 26% in the first half and trailed 26-24 at halftime. The Bulldogs heated up after the break, shooting 59% to earn the Missouri Valley Conference victory.

"Four of our last five games (vs. Valparaiso) have been decided by five points or less," coach Darian DeVries said postgame. "It's kind of just what happens when us and Valpo hook up. It's never easy ... Tonight was no different, especially when you get into conference play."

Darnell Brodie led the Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 MVC) with 19 points and added nine rebounds, a steal and a block. Tucker DeVries finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Sturtz added 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Ben Krikke led Valparaiso (6-8, 0-3) with 15 points.

Drake had entered the holiday break coming off a record-setting game against St. Ambrose on Dec. 21. The Bulldogs finished their non-conference schedule with a 124-48 win over the Fighting Bees, the largest victory margin in school history. Drake also recorded a program record 18 three-pointers before a week-long break from game action.

The Bulldogs showed some rust against Valparaiso. The Beacons hung around and kept the game close till the final buzzer.

A successful second-half surge

Something changed for the Bulldogs between the first and second halves, but that’s not exactly a new development for a Drake team that has come from behind on multiple occasions.

After a sluggish start, the Bulldogs exited the locker room with new life. D.J. Wilkins scored a three to really get things going. Brodie picked up points off a layup before Tucker DeVries added a step-back score and another 3-pointer.

"Brodie was terrific," Tucker DeVries said. "He made a lot of big-time, physical plays, putbacks, rebounds. He did a lot to change the momentum and everybody else is able to feed off that. (He) really carried us for those first 6-8 minutes that second half and got things going for us."

Sturtz put the exclamation point on the series with a layup off a steal, giving Drake its first lead since midway through the first half.

Drake went from two fast break points in the first half to nine before the midway point of the second half. The Bulldogs improved their shooting percentages and saw shots fall when they needed them most.

And credit to the Bulldogs’ defense, Valparaiso couldn’t match Drake the way the Beacons had early on.

Drake managed to extend its lead enough in the second half to pull out a win over a conference opponent. But the Bulldogs will need to put the pieces together faster against tougher opponents.

Next up for Drake: at Missouri State on Sunday for a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley contest.

Keeping up with Krikke

Valparaiso’s Krikke is one of the top scorers in the MVC. He averaged 18.3 points per game ahead of Thursday’s contest, behind only Northern Iowa's Bowen Born and Drake's DeVries.

Drake did a good job limiting the Beacons senior. He finished with 15 points, four rebounds and one block. Krikke picked up three fouls in the first half.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

