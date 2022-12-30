Read full article on original website
Local Sports: Tuesday, January 3
After finishing the Martin Lion’s Club Christmas Tournament, winning 3 of 3 last week, the Westview Charger girls’ basketball team will travel to Troy today to play Obion Central. Head Coach Brian Haskins told us about the Tournament…. Coach Haskins added…. Coach Haskins told us about the remodeling...
Linda Kay Salmon, 77, Paris
Funeral services for Linda Kay Salmon, age 77, of Paris, will be Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:00 at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris. Burial will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery in Cottage Grove. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023, from 10:00 until service time. Mrs. Salmon was...
No accidents, DUIs in Martin, Safety Bus had 100 riders
The Martin Police Department is reporting no accidents in the City of Martin on New Year’s Eve. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says there were also no DUI citations or arrests that night and the department’s Safety Bus had 100 riders on New Year’s Eve. The bus...
Union City man found with cocaine in Martin
A Union City man is facing charges after being found with cocaine in a parking lot in Martin. Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Jackson Davis Whaley was arrested early Sunday morning in a bar parking lot after an officer on patrol saw Whaley sitting in his car with a bag containing a white powdery substance.
Union City Man Arrested on Charges of Attempted Murder
Union City police have arrested a Union City man on charges of attempted first degree murder. Investigators arrested 50 year old James Herschel Crittendon, of Luker Road, Tuesday morning on Old Lake Road. Early Monday morning, officers were dispatched to 704 North Division Street, where they were met by 48...
